Photo by Todd Korol/Toronto Star via Getty Images.
Drake Clowns DeMar Derozan on Live Television
Drake had some words for the former Toronto Raptors all-star.
So, it looks like Drake is still pretty upset about the whole DeMar DeRozan appearing in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video thing.
While offering commentary during the Toronto Raptors’ home game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, Drizzy had some choice words for the Kings shooting guard, who played for the Raptors for nine seasons before they traded him for Kawhi Leonard in 2018.
Speaking with fellow commentators for the game — a special occasion that saw Raptors legend Vince Carter get his jersey retired — Drizzy made it clear he’s got no love for DDR. “If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself,” Drizzy explained.
After the game, a King’s loss, Drake could be seen on video mouthing some not-so-kind words to DeRozan as he walked off the court.
While they’re apparently not cool now, Drizzy and DeRozan go back a little bit. Drake’s run as the Raptors’ Global Ambassador began in 2013, which is right as DeRozan started to come into his own as an NBA all-star. They were cool, but after DeRozan appeared onstage at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert — and in his video for “Not Like Us,” wherein Kendrick repeatedly calls Drake a pedophile — it looks like that relationship could be irreparably damaged.
For his part, DeRozan doesn’t seem overly invested in the whole thing, though he had initially said he and Drizzy were cool in interviews explaining his own loyalty to Kendrick. DeRozan dismissed Drizzy’s comments with a joke during a postgame interview.
“He’s going to have a long way to climb to take it down,” DeRozan said. “Tell him good luck.” From there, DeRozan appeared to respond to Drizzy in an Instagram story that included a clip from Friday.
Watch Drizzy and DeMar’s back-and-forth unfold for yourself below.
From Your Site Articles
- "The Boy" Drake Bought Himself a Massive Custom Championship Ring to Celebrate the Toronto Raptors' Title ›
- Andre 3000 Also Wasn’t a Fan of Kendrick vs. Drake Beef ›
- Kendrick Lamar Cements His Victory Over OVO With Celebratory “Not Like Us” Video ›
Related Articles Around the Web