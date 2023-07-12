Kendrick Lamar & Janet Jackson to Headline Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest This Fall

Kendrick Lamar and Janet Jackson are bringing their catalogs to the South. Both iconic artists have been tapped to headline Atlanta’s annual hip-hop and R&B festival ONE Musicfest, which returns to Piedmont Park from October 28-29.

In June, Jackson concluded her Together Again Tour, although a final concert at The Venue at Thunder Valley in Lincoln, California was added for October 27. Lamar wrapped The Big Steppers in December, but will perform at international festivals throughout the remainder of the year, including Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful.

ONE Musicfest has a NEW LOCATION! youtu.be

Also on the ONE Musicfest lineup are Megan Thee Stallion – who last co-headlined Essence Fest – Brent Faiyaz, Coco Jones, Killer Mike, Durand Bernarr, Tems, Bryson Tiller, Smino, The-Dream and more. A special stage will also showcase rappers in time for Hip-Hop 50, including Nelly, KRS-One, DJ Quik, Eightball & MJG, DJ Drama, Big Daddy Kane, Goodie Mob, Trina, Yo-Yo, Lady of Rage, Too $hort, and more.



“We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest. To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop,” said J. Carter, founder of ONE Musicfest.

“It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners,” Carter continued. “We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans.”

Tickets for ONE Musicfest are available now.