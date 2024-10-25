Lil Durk Arrested on Murder for Hire Charge: Report

Lil Durk has been arrested in Florida in regard to a murder-for-hire charge, according to NBC News .

Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and booked into Broward County jail on Thursday. He is being held without bail.

The 32-year-old Grammy-winning artist is alleged to have been involved in the 2022 fatal shooting of Lul Pab , real name Saviay’a Robinson. Robinson, who was shot at a West Hollywood gas station, was the cousin of rapper, real name Tyquian Terrel Bowman. Quando was in a fight with Lil Durk’s friendshortly before Von was shot and killed in Atlanta four years ago. The charges against Von’s killer, Lul Tim, were dropped last year.