Lil Durk Arrested on Murder for Hire Charge: Report
The Grammy-winning rapper was arrested in Florida on Thursday.
Lil Durk has been arrested in Florida in regard to a murder-for-hire charge, according to NBC News.
Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and booked into Broward County jail on Thursday. He is being held without bail.The 32-year-old Grammy-winning artist is alleged to have been involved in the 2022 fatal shooting of Lul Pab, real name Saviay’a Robinson. Robinson, who was shot at a West Hollywood gas station, was the cousin of rapper Quando Rondo, real name Tyquian Terrel Bowman. Quando was in a fight with Lil Durk’s friend King Von shortly before Von was shot and killed in Atlanta four years ago. The charges against Von’s killer, Lul Tim, were dropped last year.
The Chicago rapper’s arrest comes as five people alleged to be part of his “Only the Family” group — Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, and Asa Houston — were arrested on various murder-for-hire charges as well, according to the Chicago Tribune. The five, also from Chicago, were hit with the federal charges in California.
The Tribune reported that they were allegedly contracted to kill Rondo for his alleged involvement in Von’s death, which culminated in the murder of Robinson.
In the indictment charging the five, it details how the group allegedly planned for Rondo to be killed, with Grant renting a hotel room for the accomplices, bringing along several firearms and providing two rented vehicles to “use to find, track and kill” Rondo in Los Angeles, according to the Tribune.
On Aug. 19, 2022, the group allegedly followed and tracked Rondo, who was in a black Escalade with his sister and Robinson. The indictment alleges that when Rondo stopped at a gas station in West Hollywood, Houston drove around to an alley and let Jones, Lindsey and another unidentified accomplice out to take care of the shooting.
The three allegedly then shot at the car. Robinson, who was standing outside of it, was struck and killed, according to the indictment, citing surveillance video that captured the incident.
As the Tribune reported, the charges the group face include conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire involving a death and use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in death. The most serious charge carries up to the death penalty if convicted.
Okayplayer reached out to Durk’s camp for comment.
