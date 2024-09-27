The Black Air Force 1s From Kendrick's “Watch the Party Die” Are for Sale — and They’re Not Cheap

Earlier this month, it was discovered that the black Air Force 1s used as the cover art for Kendrick Lamar’s latest release, “Watch the Party Die,” weren’t actually his but came from a random photo of an eBay listing selling the sneakers. And now, the sellers of those sneakers have spoken out.

Billy Lingo and Darla Wilson, who reside in Little Rock, Arkansas, spoke with local news outlet THV11 about how their sneakers became a part of “hip-hop history.” Wilson explained how she was already planning on selling the shoes for $70 — “I got them, boxed them up, printed the label,” she recalled — when she started to receive notifications from other eBay users that the image she and Lingo used for the shoes had been used by Lamar.