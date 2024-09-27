Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images.
The Black Air Force 1s From Kendrick's “Watch the Party Die” Are for Sale — and They’re Not Cheap
The West Coast rapper used a random photo from an eBay listing selling the sneakers.
Earlier this month, it was discovered that the black Air Force 1s used as the cover art for Kendrick Lamar’s latest release, “Watch the Party Die,” weren’t actually his but came from a random photo of an eBay listing selling the sneakers. And now, the sellers of those sneakers have spoken out.
Billy Lingo and Darla Wilson, who reside in Little Rock, Arkansas, spoke with local news outlet THV11 about how their sneakers became a part of “hip-hop history.” Wilson explained how she was already planning on selling the shoes for $70 — “I got them, boxed them up, printed the label,” she recalled — when she started to receive notifications from other eBay users that the image she and Lingo used for the shoes had been used by Lamar.
The couple then canceled the initial order and are now trying to sell the shoes through eBay’s auction option, with the starting price being $5,000. However, if you’ve really got some money to spend, you can also just buy the sneakers for $75,000. Currently, there are no bids on the AF1s, although the listing does note that it has been viewed close to 5,200 times.
Since the couple owns the photo of the sneakers, they’re also selling shirts that feature the image in various sizes and colors. According to the listing for the shirt, at least one person has purchased it.
While speaking with THV11, Lingo clarified that he wasn’t too aware of who Lamar was before all of this.
“Well, I’m not gonna lie to you, I didn’t know a whole lot about him,” he said. “I knew who he was; my son had told me about him and my daughter had told me about him, but I really know about him now.”
“We had an opportunity put before us, and I’m not a greedy person, you know, ‘I gotta buy it now for $100,000, I buy it now for $75,000. I know that’s probably not gonna happen,” he added. “But it could.”
As for Kendrick, he’s likely prepping for his halftime performance at the Super Bowl next year. Maybe he’ll end up purchasing the AF1s and wearing them for the special occasion.
