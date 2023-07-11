Jamie Foxx is Producing A Documentary on Late R&B Legend Luther Vandross

Jamie Foxx hasn’t missed a beat since recovering from an undisclosed emergency in April. This week, the actor has been spotted in Chicagoby fans, and now, he’s announced that he’ll serve as producer on an upcoming documentary about Luther Vandross. Alongside co-producer Colin Firth, the Dawn Porter-directed documentary will chronicle the life and career of the legendary R&B singer-songwriter, who died in 2005 at 54-years-old from an apparent heart attack.

“Luther is one of our GOATs,” Foxx said in a statement. “He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses.”

“Like so many, I have always loved Luther’s music, but I had no idea of the breadth and scope of his artistry. I think people will be surprised at how much he accomplished in his tragically short life. It is a joy to be able to share his true story,” said Porter.

The documentary, which is currently untitled “will follow the iconic artist as he charted his own course becoming one of the most decorated and influential pop artists of all time” and “capture the intensely private Grammy-winning artist’s passion for music, global rise and personal struggles.” In addition, the film will include “access to his never-before-seen personal archive,” as revealed by Vandross’ closest family members and friends.

Vandross began his career as a background vocalist, supporting artists like Chaka Khan, Diana Ross and Roberta Flack. His most successful album was 1981’s Never Too Much, which featured the titular classic, along with “A House Is Not A Home,” and “Don’t You Know That?” Throughout his career, Vandross won eight Grammy Awards and released thirteen albums, the last being 2003’s Dance With My Father.