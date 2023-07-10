Jamie Foxx gave fans a wave while riding a yacht on the Chicago River over the weekend. On Sunday (June 9), the Oscar-winner was spotted along with what appeared to be several others. However, he didn’t stand or speak in the clip shared to social media.

While wearing all-black shades, the 55-year-old actor was seen throwing up the peace sign and smiling in footage shared by TMZ. The public appearance also marks Foxx’s first since his hospitalization in April for a “medical complication.”

“Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” his daughter Corrine wrote on Instagram at the time. The actor also has a 14-year-old daughter, Annalise Bishop.

Clearing up rumors that Foxx’s health condition had worsened, Corrine went to Instagram in May and shared that the Day Shift actor had been “out of the hospital for weeks” and “playing pickleball.” Prior to that, Foxx was hospitalized in Atlanta while filming upcoming Netflix action comedy Back In Action, which co-stars Cameron Diaz.

Nick Cannon fulfilled Foxx’s hosting duties on season six of music game show Beat Shazam, but the actor and musician is set to co-host We Are Family alongside Corrinne in 2024. Filmed two years ago, Foxx is next set to star in Netflix mystery-comedy They Cloned Tyrone with John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. The flick comes to the streaming platform on July 21.