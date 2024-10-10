J. Cole Responds to Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef on New Song “Port Antonio”

Months after disappointing the rap game with his sudden exit from a historic rap war, J. Cole has stepped forward to further explain his position. On Wednesday night, the North Carolina spitter responded to the epic Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef with “Port Antonio,” a thoughtful new track he released exclusively through his Instagram account.

For the track, Cole spits over a beat that feels like a slightly ghostlier version of “Dead Presidents” as he ruminates on the feud that changed the game. Here, he’s his typically humble self as he explains just why he dropped out of the conflict, one that seemingly stems from his Drake-assisted track “First Person Shooter”: