The Listening: J. Cole, Coco Jones, Quavo and More

As February winds down, there’s a bevy of great new singles, EPs and albums from across all genres.

When it comes to new songs, the biggest drop is J. Cole’s “cLOUDS,” a track he unloaded through his Algorithm website . Quavo drops his first official release of the year. And Coco Jones serves a reminder that she’s R&B’s most sultry revivalist with “Taste.”

Of course, the highly anticipated joint album from Dave East and Ransom makes serious noise; and singer-rapper Morray finally takes center stage once again for his new project, Long Story Short.

There’s also RJ Payne’s team-up with the legendary Erick Sermon, as well as NAO’’s Jupiter, the spiritual sequel to her acclaimed 2018 album Saturn.

Each week, Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings below.

NEW SONGS

QUAVO, “TRAPPA RAPPA” Huncho unloads his first official track of 2025; channeling the percolating energy he’s known for and echoing that classic sound he helped make famous.

CHXRRY22 “JUST LIKE ME” The singer out of Toronto builds on the energy of “Poppin’ Out” with her new single “Just Like Me.”

COCO JONES, “TASTE” With her latest track, the R&B star delivers a slinky new single that oozes with classic R&B sensuality.

POIISON, “OVERTIME” Moody emotional vibes from an emerging voice with a penchant for lucidity and atmosphere.

AZ CHIKE, “WHATX2” The rapper who held his own alongside Kendrick Lamar on “Peekaboo” drops a new single to celebrate signing to Warner Records.

SHEFF G, “BROKEY” Sheff G offers tips on how to spot a brokey in this new track produced by frequent collaborator Great John.

New Albums

EEM TRIPLIN, ‘Melody of a Memory’ Triplin makes his full-length debut with this album, which, aside from features by Ty Dolla $ign and Cruza, remains an ambitious solo endeavor.

DAVE EAST AND RANSOM, ‘The Final Call’ Two premier East Coast lyricists serve up a dexterous joint release. Delivering classic boom bap energy with V Don, Prophecy, MadeinTYO handling production.

PARIS, TEXAS ‘They Left Me With the Sword’ EP After spending 2024 releasing singles, the surprise new EP from the ambitious alt-rap duo out of L.A. is also dropping alongside a short film.

SMIF N WESSUN, 'Infinity' After dropping singles “Elephant In the Room” and “Medina” as appetizers, the hip-hop vets from Bucktown make their return with a set of tracks equally rough and smooth.

NARDO WICK, 'Wick' Trap heavyweights like icons Future and 21 Savage – alongside next-wave stars like Lil Baby and Sexxy Redd – show up for the Florida native’s second studio album.

BREN JOY, ‘Sunset, Black’ The highly anticipated debut album from the genre-blending artist out of Nashville, a raw and soulful collection that fulfills the promise of his early music.

NAO, ‘Jupiter’ Ethereal singer-songwriter returns with her fourth album, a warm and introspective follow-up to 2021s And Then Life Was Beautiful and an unofficial sequel to 2018s Saturn.

MIKE POSNER, ‘The Beginning’ A 13-track journey of introspection, pain and growth, the latest from the acclaimed artist is his most personal release yet.

MORRAY, ‘Long Story Short’ Morray finally takes center stage and the North Carolina product drops 12 tracks that showcase his artistry.