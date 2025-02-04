Ye Thinks Drake Can Come Back After Kendrick Lamar Battle

Drake might have taken an L against Kendrick Lamar, but that doesn’t mean he’s finished. Speaking to Justin Laboy after the Grammys on Sunday, Kanye West explained why he thinks Drake can potentially make a comeback. After acknowledging that Drake had defeated his on-off-again nemesis, Ye noted the hitmaking ability that could make a comeback possible.

“You can’t ever count out Steph Curry,” Ye explained. “That man might get 200 points in one song.”