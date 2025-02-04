ESC TO CLOSE

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Ye Thinks Drake Can Come Back After Kendrick Lamar Battle

After Kendrick Lamar’s double Grammy win for “Not Like Us,” Kanye West says not to count Drake out.

Drake might have taken an L against Kendrick Lamar, but that doesn’t mean he’s finished. Speaking to Justin Laboy after the Grammys on Sunday, Kanye West explained why he thinks Drake can potentially make a comeback. After acknowledging that Drake had defeated his on-off-again nemesis, Ye noted the hitmaking ability that could make a comeback possible.

“You can’t ever count out Steph Curry,” Ye explained. “That man might get 200 points in one song.”

At another point of the convo, Ye explained the succession of contributions from contemporary rap legends. “Drake added something to the algorithm. He advanced it, Future advanced it and now Kendrick is advancing the frequency […] If you don’t really learn, as a professional rapper [in] a sport, what Kendrick is doing, you might be wiped out.”

Ye’s commentary arrived the same day Kendrick Lamar won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his Drake diss, “Not Like Us,” at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The double-play was essentially an unprecedented cultural success for a rap diss song, and the fact that it was about Drake only reinforced the unanimous loss he had already taken.

If Drake is to begin a comeback, it could start on Valentine’s Day. Yesterday, the 6ix God used his Instagram account to announce that his forthcoming PartyNextDoor joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, is all set to drop on February 14.

You can watch Ye speak on Drake’s defeat and potential resurgence for yourself below. Check out Drake’s new album announcement beneath that.

