Noname Says Her Disagreement With J. Cole “Was Not A Beef”

Opposed to what the public may think, Noname doesn’t have any issues with J. Cole. In a new interview with Chicago publication, The Triibe, the Sundial rapper was asked about her reflections on the 2020 rift, which came after Cole released the track “Snow On Tha Bluff,” which fans believed was aimed at Noname. The 31-year-old artist, born Fatimah Nyeema Warner, responded with “Song 33,” before apologizing, tweeting that “my ego got the best of me.”

Noname - Song 33 www.youtube.com

J. Cole - Snow On Tha Bluff (Official Audio) www.youtube.com

“That whole situation was so interesting because it really was not a beef,” Warner told The Triibe. “It was a conversation between two rappers who are on the same side of the spectrum of hip hop. I’d say people place J. Cole in the conscious bubble and they place me as a conscious rapper too. And so we had an ideological disagreement over some dope instrumentals. That’s it. It’s no real beef between us."



The Noname Book Club founder also shared that she invited Cole to be a guest performer at the inaugural Sundial Block Party, which was held last Thursday (August 17) at 4310 S Lake Park Ave. Appearing at the festival were Navy Blue, Alex Vaughn, DJ Finding Ijeoma, DJ Greensllime, and Common, who’s featured with Noname and Ayoni on the Sundial final track “oblivion.”

“[I] actually hit him up to see if he could pop out for the [Sundial] Block Party, but he wasn’t able to [make it],” Warner added about Cole. “I was trying to get him to be on the “special guests” roster. But he hit me back and it was like all love and he’s super supportive. He was like, ‘let me know how to support the event. I’ll try to donate to the prison chapters.’”

Warner last discussed Cole in a 2021 Rolling Stone interview, detailing a conversation between her and the Dreamville Records co-founder that took place days before “Snow on the Bluff” dropped.

“We’ve had each other’s numbers for a few years and we’d text little s***, but my friend came up with this idea to have artists sign this open letter to the industry that [said] we were going to refuse to perform at venues or spaces that hire police,” Warner said at the time.