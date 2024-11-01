10 Reasons Why it’s HBCUs Over Everything

Amongst the many noble institutions of the United States, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) stand tall and proud as a shining example of perseverance and strength. The majority of HBCUs were founded after the American Civil War ended in 1865. They were conceived to be academic establishments for Black Americans to obtain a high-quality education in a racist nation that still endorsed racial segregation. And similar to the enduring spirit of Black people, these colleges and universities thrived. And they continue to. In 2024, these schools remain bastions for academic excellence, community empowerment, and Black cultural preservation. In the following list, we’re taking a look at 10 of the best reasons why HBCUs are such a great choice for tertiary education.

1 . The Divine 9: Chapters with long legacies and national recognition Attending an HBCU is so much bigger than the education you receive. Many students find themselves continuing a legacy set by their parents/elders or beginning their own legacy of leadership and empowerment through joining the Divine Nine . The kinship provides a deep sense of belonging and support from both peers and older Greek members but this connection isn’t isolated to campus life, it extends to lasting friendships and professional connections, too.

2 . Black Creativity in Fashion If you find yourself on an HBCU campus, you might just feel like you’ve been thrust into a fashion show you didn't know you signed up for. HBCUs are famously known as the place where black students pop out in their best outfits no matter the occasion. From mid-day parties to business communications classes, HBCU students aren’t afraid to showcase and celebrate their richly diverse Black identity. You’ll often see students dripped in high fashion, rocking eye-catching streetwear, or even giving an ode to their elders by incorporating a vintage flair.

3 . Majorette Culture: A combination of dance, music and Black female empowerment While most students likely head to the football stadium for the sport itself, there is nothing at an HBCU more electrifying than watching a choreographed masterpiece by the majorettes. The fierce, bold, expressive dance moves have roots in jazz, hip-hop and ballet and cement themselves deep in Black cultural expression. This form of artistic expression not only unites these young Black women but also empowers them, offering a powerful platform for identity and self-confidence.

4 . Strong Community: Students often find a tight-knit, supportive community that encourages collaboration and friendship beyond their college days. Whether you play sports, join a Black Greek organization, or you’re the head of the math club, there is a place for you at an HBCU campus. HBCUs are full of diverse students with diverse interests, giving students an opportunity to explore every facet of who they are while also being around other students with shared experiences and backgrounds. The friendships formed on a campus where you are able to be your authentic self 100 percent of the time foster even stronger relationships beyond your college days. These become your biggest motivators, your confidants while navigating wins and losses, and eventually your kids' favorite aunties and uncles.

5 . Culturally Relevant Curriculum: Academic programs incorporate African American history and perspectives into their curricula HBCUs offer courses and classes that center around Black voices, stories and contributions, giving students a holistic academic experience. Students are able to learn about African American history, culture and perspectives, making space for students to engage in discussions that are culturally relevant to them. It’s about learning in an environment that values Black experiences and perspectives, giving students a deeper understanding of themselves and how they experience the world.

6 . Art Events and Bold Artistic Expressions HBCUs are where Black art thrives, with campuses buzzing from art shows, open mics and live performances that bring creativity to the forefront. It’s more than just showcasing talent, it’s about creating a space where Black stories, culture and voices are both celebrated and centered. These events keep HBCU campuses vibrant and unapologetically alive, pushing the culture forward and giving students the platform to express, connect and inspire the next generation of students.

7 . A Haven From Racism What would the world look like for Black people without the looming stressors of racism and the pressures of needing to fit a certain code? The only place many young Blacks can have an experience free of racial discrimination is at an HBCU. It is a place that Black students can feel at home and be amongst peers that share the same culture and one that values their individual identity. This environment fosters freedom of expression and promotes academic and personal growth free of the “are you qualified to be here?” stares.

8 . Fostering Family Legacies Going to your parents’ or grandparents' HBCU alma mater is really an unmatched feeling. It’s an amazing opportunity to honor and continue their academic legacy and also make new strides for following generations. For a lot of students, their families have paved the way to Black excellence and following these footsteps means making the family proud and strengthening familial bonds by way of shared campus experiences.

9 . Hosting Wellness Events for Educational Purposes Since Black communities have unique health challenges, the approach to health and wellness also needs to be specific and considered. HBCUs help bridge the gap between Black students and wellness by acknowledging these unique challenges and providing students with useful health information. Across several HBCUs, educational workshops, meditation classes and health testing services are offered — these services are rooted in community support and creating a safe space for students to take care of their physical, mental and emotional health.