Black History Month: Essential Books to Add to Your Reading List

From ancient myths and fables to modern societal criticism, Black authors have been a driving force in the preservation of culture, stories, and identities from all walks of life. While their presence in mainstream media has often gone unappreciated, we have the opportunity to not only uplift these stories, but to reintegrate them into our own homes and communities. By perpetuating an interest in Black literature, we are able to better connect with ourselves and in turn, change how we navigate today’s world. As part of our Black History Month celebrations, we’ve compiled a list of essential books by iconic Black authors that you can include in your reading rotation.

'All About Love' by bell hooks Photo credit: Bev. bell hooks is one of the most accomplished authors of our time, having penned some of the most profound thoughts regarding love, womanhood, and of course, Blackness. All About Love has made waves for completely changing the way that people approach love in all its glory and toils, making it an integral component of any book lover’s collection. Click to purchase

'The Dream Keeper' by Langston Hughes Photo credit: Amazon. Most famously known as one of the core contributors of the Harlem Renaissance, Langston Hughes and his works have inspired countless generations with their testaments of tribulations and triumph. Highly regarded as one of the most prolific writers of our time, Hughes’s efforts towards social change are heavily reflected in his writing, making them a great way to soak in his feelings at the time. Hughes’s The Dream Keeper: and other poems is a large collection of his writings that discuss race, religion, and everything in between. His ability to paint vivid pictures through his poems is unmatched, cementing him as one of our greatest Black literary figures. Click to purchase

'Love Poems' by Nikki Giovanni Photo credit: Amazon. As one of the world’s most famous Black poets, Nikki Giovanni has held huge power in the literary world. With countless poems, books, and essays, Giovanni has made nothing short of her mark in the world. Her book, Love Poems, is a collection of works exploring the sincerity, intricacy, and intimacy that makes love what it is. Love Poems is a written display of the most vulnerable emotion of the human experience, and her words are arranged with such grace that the reader cannot help but to be engrossed in the world she creates. Clearly one of Giovani’s most impactful works, it is sure to make you laugh, cry, and feel every emotion in between. Click to purchase

'Taught By Women: Poems as Resistance Language' by Haki R. Madhubuti Photo credit: Amazon. In this vibrant collection of reflective poetry, Haki R. Madhubuti uses profound words to express his feelings of admiration towards the Black women in his life who helped him along his life journey. The trials and efforts of Black women often go underappreciated, and Madhubuti uses this book to try to change that. His deep level of understanding regarding the issues and struggles that Black women face is evident, and this heartwarming book of intense dedication is sure to inspire many others. Click to purchase

'I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings' by Maya Angelou Photo credit: Amazon. As one of the nation’s most notable writers, Maya Angelou has remained a prominent figure from her work during the Civil Rights Movement to commentary on our present social climate. I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings uses descriptive and symbolic language to tell the story of her life in a way that only she could do. Although many might have already read this book cover to cover, its content is definitely worth celebrating and revisiting. Click to purchase

'Living With Music: Jazz Writings' by Ralph Ellison Photo credit: Amazon. Ralph Ellison’s debut novel, Invisible Man, has been garnering attention for its unique style of narration since its release in 1952. While this is his most famous work, it doesn’t fully capture the essence of who he was and key components of his character. What many don't know is that Ellison was an inspired fan of jazz music and thoroughly enjoyed the development of the genre. Living With Music: Jazz Writings is a collection of essays that intricately describe the love that Ellison had for jazz and how it shaped him and his own growth. While he may not have continued his life as a musician, this book is a clear sign of his ongoing dedication to the genre and its beauty. Any music lover is sure to enjoy this heartfelt love letter to one of the cornerstone genres in Black culture. Click to purchase

'I Love Myself When I Am Laughing…' by Zora Neale Hurston Photo credit: Amazon. While it may be one of Zora Neale Hurston’s lesser known books, I Love Myself When I Am Laughing And Then Again When I Am Looking Mean & Impressive is definitely one of her most vulnerable works. As a unique storyteller of the early 1900s, Hurston produced a large collection of plays, essays, and short stories that have been celebrated for their depictions of Black life during the time. I Love Myself When I Am Laughing… is a detailed compilation of some of her best works that perfectly showcase her significance to the literary community and cements her place as a household name. Click to purchase

'The Beautiful Struggle: A Memoir' by Ta-Nehisi Coates Photo credit: Amazon. Ta-Nehisi Coates is one of today’s most appreciated authors, journalists, and activists because of his reflective yet critical commentary on the socioeconomic disparities heavily prevalent in the Black community. The Beautiful Struggle: A Memoir tells of a rich journey of boyhood into manhood and how Blackness fits into those two states. This memoir is a great opportunity to start a conversation with Black men and young boys about the experiences that they face in today’s world, making it a crucial inclusion to this list. Click to purchase

'My Mother Was A Freedom Fighter' by Aja Monet Photo credit: Amazon. Brooklyn native, Aja Monet, has been receiving her flowers recently for her poetic lyrics and creativity. As a rising favorite amongst the literary community, Monet has amassed a new generation of fans who identify with her work and the struggle she depicts. Her book, My Mother Was A Freedom Fighter, contains various poems that paint an evocative picture of sexism, gentrification, and spirituality in a way that is easy for the reader to connect with. While she might be a newer name on the scene, we’re excited to see future projects that she brings to the table. Click to purchase

'Medgar and Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story That Awakened America' by Joy-Ann Reid Photo credit: Amazon. MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid has put together a poignant biography of an often-forgotten figure of the Civil Rights movement and his wife who stood beside him through it all. The telling tale unravels the couple’s love story from their first meeting to the assassination that tore them apart. This unsung story of a couple who fought for change is hitting shelves soon, so make sure to grab your copy to learn all about their journey of love, loss, and perseverance. Click to purchase