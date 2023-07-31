Erykah Badu Suggests Beyoncé Bit Her Style Over Renaissance World Tour Headwear

Erykah Badu seems to have shaded Beyoncé in her latest Instagram Story. After the Queen Bey performed at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey during the Renaissance World Tour on Saturday (July 29), Ms. Badu slyly called out the 32-time Grammy-winner for rocking chrome headwear similar to her 2023 Met Gala look. Badu has also sported elaborate headwear for years, partially inspired by 1973 film The Holy Mountain.

Beyoncé and Badu have been friendly in the past, notably with Bey shouting out the “Who Cloned Tyrone” vocalist on the “Break My Soul (Queens Mix).” The two were also spotted at the 2014 Met Gala together, photographed alongside Bey’s younger sister, multi-hyphenate artist Solange, and Janelle Monáe.

BREAK MY SOUL (THE QUEENS Remix) www.youtube.com

Like Bey, Badu has headlined her own multi-city live engagement, the Unfollow Me Tour, with support from Yasiin Bey. The tour wrapped in Badu’s hometown of Dallas on July 23, but the 52-year-old found time to speak with Okayplayer about the difference between fashion and style.



“I see homeless people with better styles than some of the fashion that I see. When I say style, it's the ability to see beauty and value in the things you really love,” she said. “Your amulets, talismans, favorite shoes, and your favorite things…with someone who is stylish, you can have four pieces — one t-shirt, a scarf, favorite shoe, and a skirt — and make that into many, many things.”

The Renaissance World Tour continues through October 1, where the final stop will be held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.