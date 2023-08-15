Beyoncé Gives "Break My Soul" Remix Shout-Out to Lizzo In Atlanta

Beyoncé hasn’t given up on Lizzo. On Monday night (August 14), the 32-time Grammy-winner performed in Atlanta for the Renaissance World Tour when she name-dropped Lizzo in the “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” Although Bey omitted Lizzo’s name in previous performances of the song in the aftermath of the 35-year-old’s publicized lawsuit, it was reinstated, with Bey proclaiming “I love you, Lizzo!”

Earlier this month, during her Boston concert, Bey omitted Lizzo’s name, instead saying “Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu!” in reference to Erykah Badu, who shaded Bey for wearing a chrome hat similar to her 2023 Met Gala look. Fans took note of the omission, speculating that Bey took issue with Lizzo following the lawsuit. However, the “Cuff It” singer’s mother, Tina Knowles, pointed out on Instagram that the name of Bey’s sister, Solange, was also skipped during the performance.

During her acceptance speech for Record of the Year in February, Lizzo tearfully thanked Beyoncé for her influence, partially dedicating the award to her.

LIZZO Wins Record Of The Year For 'About Damn Time' | 2023 GRAMMYs www.youtube.com

Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, has faced an onslaught of backlash in the past two weeks over accusations from three former dancers of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Since then, six more accusers have come forward, along with Lizzo being dropped as a considered performer for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.



A day after the lawsuit went public, Lizzo responded to the allegations, denying any wrongdoing. “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. The sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” she wrote in a statement.

The three former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, stood firmly behind their claims, calling Lizzo’s statement “dismissive.” The 2023 iteration of Philadelphia music festival Made In America, which Lizzo was set to co-headline with SZA, was also canceled, although organizers didn’t specify why the “difficult” decision was made.