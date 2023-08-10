Erykah Badu Fires Back At DJ Akademiks With Hilarious Incense

Erykah Badu brought hip-hop media personality DJ Akademiks to shame with her launch of a limited edition incense. In a recent tirade, Ak gave a degrading rant towards the Dallas neo-soul icon, attacking her for her prior relationships with rappers. Ak went on to express that he was still offended by Badu comparing him to animated character Jerry from Tom & Jerry in a 2017 episode of former Complex talk show Everyday Struggle.

“I never f***** with Erykah Badu after she was tryna come on my show and be funny. B****, I don’t f*** with you after that. N***, wassup now? What we finna do?”



On Wednesday afternoon (August 9), Badu immediately responded in an Instagram Live, launching her own product dedicated to Ak.





“I learned something so valuable today, fam,” she began. “You have to really be careful what you think and what you say out here. I learned today that something I said five years ago in jest, when we all laughed, actually triggered someone’s really deep-rooted trauma. They kept it bottled up for a while and it hurt them so bad, it had them out in these streets acting real p****.”



The latest version of Badu’s ‘Badu P***’ incense sold out, with a description that read “in honor of the biggest p**** in our culture, we’re introducing this limited edition premium incense – cause he deserves it!”

The move wouldn’t be Badu’s first time clapping back at someone this summer. In July, the 52-year-old threw shade at Beyoncé for wearing a hat similar to her 2023 Met Gala look. In response, Beyoncé emphasized Badu’s name in her performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Mix).”