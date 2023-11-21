Nine Celebrity Holiday Recipes To Enjoy With Family and Friends

With the holiday season quickly approaching, there is one thing on everybody’s mind, no matter how you celebrate: the food. Of course, the holidays are a time for joy, family, and gratitude, but we can’t help but get excited about the sumptuous dishes that are going to be laid out each year. If you find yourself a little stressed about what to bring to the festivities, you’re in luck — we’ve compiled a list of recipes from some of our favorite artists and celebrities that are sure to get you an ego-enhancing nod of approval.

E-40’s Meatloaf With A Twist Recipe found here. Pulling off a really good meatloaf is no easy feat, but E-40 might have just cracked the code with his special recipe. His turkey meatloaf recipe is sure to give everyone the itis this year. And the special twist? It’s stuffed with gooey mozzarella cheese, a pleasing surprise for cheese lovers all over. Our mouths are watering just thinking about it, and we know yours will be too.

MF DOOM’s Villainous Mac & Cheese Recipe found here. Aside from his infamous mask and masterful microphone presence, MF Doom had some ill culinary skills too. One of his most notable recipes was his unique take on mac & cheese. Mac & cheese might not be one of the staple dishes for most holiday spreads, but this “villainous” option might just be the exception. As long as you follow the recipe and prepare it with a heavy dose of hip-hop swagger, it should be a hit for everyone.

Rick Ross’ Southern Spaghetti Classic Recipe found here.​ While we do love a good turkey during the holidays, we love it a lot less after day six of leftovers. If you’re looking to bring something different to switch things up, Rick Ross has a solution: spaghetti & catfish. Being from the South himself, Rozay knows how much of a staple spaghetti & catfish is to many Black families. So why don’t you switch things up this year and bring a soul food classic to the proceedings?

The King of Pop’s Favorite Sweet Potato Pie Recipe found here. Michael Jackson is one of the few artists whose impact and musicality span generations. His legacy cements him as an immovable force in the music world, even years after his death. However, all of the biopics coincidentally left out the key detail about his love for sweet potato pie. In many Black families, sweet potato pie is a non-negotiable during the holidays. If you’re up to the task this year, we definitely recommend trying out Michael Jackson’s favorite version of the desert. With the added surprise of pecans, it’s sure to be a hit at any potluck or family gathering.

Ayesha Curry’s Horchata Brownies Recipe found here. Ayesha Curry , wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, is well on her way to becoming a major celebrity in the culinary world. If you’re a busy parent with hard-to-please kids, her yummy recipe for horchata brownies might be the solution for keeping the young ones happy and satisfied (you should probably omit the rum though). Everyone loves a handheld desert, and this Latin twist on a classic sweet treat might just be the sleeper hit for your holiday spread.

Oprah’s Deviled Eggs Recipe found here. No matter how you celebrate, families all over know that it can take eons for the holiday dinner to finally hit the table. Appetizers are crucial during these long waiting periods, and Oprah’s recipe for deviled eggs can help to save the day. While it is a fairly simple recipe, she does have a few ingredients that add a unique kick to the end result. Deviled eggs are quick and easy to make, and it's almost impossible to mess them up.

Snoop Dogg’s Chicken & Waffles Recipe found here.​ Snoop Dogg is one of America’s favorite examples of rapper-turned-chef. The pivotal figurehead of hip-hop has skillfully made the shift to a notable culinary personality. Snoop has released cookbooks and frequently collaborates with television icon, Martha Stewart, effortlessly cooking up the most delicious-looking cuisines. Snoop’s recipe for chicken & waffles has garnered rave reviews, and it’s perfect for a holiday breakfast. The iconic combo is perfect for soothing “hangry” family members and friends. If Snoop’s name is on it, it’s definitely on our list this season.

2 Chainz’s Specialty Garlic Mashed Potatoes Recipe found here. For countless families across the country, mashed potatoes for the holidays are an absolute necessity. Their versatility is unmatched and can be modified to fit anyone’s liking. If you’re feeling stuck on a recipe to follow this year, we recommend taking a shot at 2 Chainz’s rendition of the classic side dish. While adding to a “gold bowl” is optional, the recipe is foolproof and forgiving when it comes to personal preferences. Whether you want to add cheese, bacon, or even seafood, his recipe works well in conjunction with other add-ins while being perfect as a standalone dish.