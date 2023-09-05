Supreme Previews Forthcoming MF DOOM Fall 2023 Collab

The MF DOOM estate continues to show its presence in streetwear. On Tuesday (September 5), clothing line Supreme confirmed its collaboration with the late rapper’s property, with pieces including hoodies, t-shirt, and beanies in black, gray, green, and purple colorways. The release date of the collection is set for September 7, while streetwear enthusiasts in Japan and South Korea can get their hands on the gear beginning September 9.

In a statement, Supreme gave an homage to DOOM, born Daniel Dumile, also explaining the rapper’s impact in hip-hop. Dumile died on October 31, 2020, although the news wasn’t unveiled until December 31 of that year.

“Taken together, his expansive body of work – both solo and collaborative – amounts to one of rap’s most virtuoso authors and mysterious figures,” Supreme said in their Instagram caption. Today, MF DOOM is regarded for his immeasurable influence on generations of artists to come.

DOOM’s likeness has also been seen in other brands prior to his death, like Nike and The Hundreds.



In other Supreme news, the brand was at the center of controversy after the company’s former creative director, Tremaine Emory, exited after alleged ‘systemic racism.’ In his resignation later, the 42-year-old expressed that Supreme showed an “inability to communicate” or extend “full visibility” of a canceled collaboration with artist Arthur Jafa. “This caused me a great amount of distress as well as the belief that systematic racism was at play within the structure of Supreme,” he said.