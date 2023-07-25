Looking For a Black-Owned Thrift Store in Brooklyn? Here’s Eight of Them

When you think of Brooklyn, the first thing that comes to mind for most people are the iconic and acclaimed attributions the well-known borough has been known to contribute to society. From rap legends Biggie and JAY-Z to being the home of the iconic Telfar bags, Brooklyn is nothing short of majestic.

While the borough has not been immune to gentrification and the slow erasure of its culture, one thing that still remains Brooklyn is the fashion. Nestled comfortably next to the Brooklyn Queens Expressway and now labeled as Industry City, the area was once a thriving manufacturer of garments. Between 1920 and 1960, Brooklyn stood as the heart of the knitwear industry, complete with timeless collections, garment lofts, and showrooms.

However, the introduction of fast fashion eventually killed the knitwear industry, and is unfortunately the construction of most fashion items sold today. According to Business Research Company, approximately 18% of the apparel industry is fast fashion, and according to Market Data Forecast, fast fashion raked in $1,002.3 million in 2022 and is expected to increase to $1,401.5 million by 2028. While fashion may appear to be a lucrative industry, it still needs more diversity. Only 7.3% of fashion designers are Black, making it difficult for BIPOC designers and owners to open and maintain boutiques and shops.

Between the lack of Black designers and fashion constantly changing at a quick pace, clothing items have quickly decreased in value while also causing timeless and luxury pieces to skyrocket in price. Thankfully, this is where the thrift store comes in to save the day. There are over 25,000 thrift shops in the United States, with the thrift industry bringing in $10.5 billion dollars in 2020 and only increasing. Thrifting has become quite popular, as shoppers look to snag vintage t-shirts, denim, designer, and even furniture. As the economic crisis continues, people still crave the luxury of shopping and scoring illimitable fashion pieces, making thrift shops the next-best thing to boutiques. Ahead, we rounded up some of the best Black-owned thrift shops in Brooklyn so you can get your luxury fix on everything from clothing to furniture.

Pass the Past Pass the Past is a Black owned thrift store at 6 Porter Ave, Brooklyn NY. Photo courtesy of Pass the Past. 6 Porter Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Price range: $5 to $500 What items is the store known for: handbags and household items Social media: IG: @shop_passthepast / Facebook: Pass the Past / TikTok: @shoppassthepast / YouTube: Pass the Past For Erica Tsimerman, Pass the Past’s owner, the shop was an outlet for her to establish a sense of self, as well as to create a safe space for people of color in the fashion world. “I wanted to become a vintage dealer for several reasons, but at the top of that list is independence. I worked in retail and corporate fashion for nearly 20 years. I never felt seen, heard, or wanted in those spaces,” she said. The thrift shop was born out of an unpleasant exchange she had with the owner of a private-label knitwear manufacturer in New York City, when she served as the business’ Product Development Assistant. “One day I got up the nerve to have a conversation with the owner about how we could be ahead of everyone else if we began introducing our clients to more sustainable materials. He literally laughed me out of the room,” she said. “That day has always stuck with me and I truly believe that it pushed me into a space that would allow me to continue working in an industry that I love so much, while also doing my part to reduce waste and offer people more unique items to add to their wardrobes.” At Pass the Past it’s common to come across everything from colorful clothing to vibrant home decor, with the shop even offering a “First Dibs” program that allows members early access to monthly drops and other specials. “We don't specialize in a specific era, we specialize in style and functionality. So, it wouldn't be unusual to see antique, vintage, and modern pieces within our collection. Our mission is to demonstrate ways anyone can make timeless treasures a part of their everyday life,” Tsimerman said.

IndigoStyle Vintage/The Collective at IndigoStyle The Collective at Indigo Style is a Black-owned thrift shop at 409 Lewis Ave, Brooklyn NY. Photo courtesy of The Collective at Indigo Style. 409 Lewis Ave, Brooklyn, NY Price range: $0.50 to $3,500.00 What items is the store known for: vintage luxury handbags and clothing Social media: IG: @indigostylevintage This local thrift shop has everything you could ever desire, from vintage Chanel handbags to Jean Paul Gaultier fur coats. Nestled in the heart of Bed-Stuy, shoppers at this thrift store can walk in with curiosity and excitement, and walk out with a prized possession. If you can’t make it to the shop, you can also browse their inventory online.

Paperboy Prince Love Gallery Paperboy Prince Love Gallery is a Black-owned thrift store at 1254 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY. Photo courtesy Paperboy Prince Love Gallery. 1254 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY Price range: $5 to $100 What items is the store known for: vintage clothing and accessories Social media: IG: @paperboy.lovegallery You may know Paperboy Prince for his eccentric Instagram posts and untraditional campaign for New York City mayor. But if one thing is unquestionable, it's his love and compassion for his people. His thrift shop is dawned by his signature pink paint and features a colorful arrangement of hoodies, denim, tote bags, and more. “Believe it or not, becoming the owner of this amazing Black-owned vintage shop wasn't initially my plan,” Prince said. “But with so many incredible people rallying behind us and urging us to start this venture, how could we resist?” In addition to being a thrift shop, the gallery also serves as the base for their mutual aid project that helps local community members. “We've given out a whopping $4 million worth of free food to our neighborhood, built a tiny house for 150 nights of free housing, and set up a free library with thousands of books. We're all about giving back to the community,” he said.

28 Scott Vintage See on Instagram 108 Thames St, Brooklyn, NY Price range: $28 to $250 What items is the store known for: clothing and home decor Social media: IG: @28ScottVintage Transport your wardrobe to 1980s and 1990s New York City chic. 28 Scott is known for their eclectic collection of fashion, from patchwork denim and crop tops to leather handbags and chic sunglasses. “We source clothing, home goods, and accessories from all around the U.S. and through world travels,” owner Tiffany Nicole said. “We have a little of everything and each item we get is unique — from hand-woven kilim wool carpets from Marrakech to deadstock pieces from designers like Valentino and Miu Miu.” Shoppers can stop by their storefront as well to browse their collection of minimalist home decor items, all within a fair and reasonable budget. “28 Scott isn’t your average thrift store. It’s a full and personalized experience with vinyl records, a tasting bar with alcoholic and nonalcoholic spirits, and most importantly a place to connect and hang with our customers,” Nicole said.

HEE-space Thrift Shop HEE-space Thrift Shop is a Black-owned thrift shop at 461 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn, NY. Photo courtesy of HEE-space Thrift Shop. 461 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn, NY Price range: $1 to $100 What items is the store known for: home goods, art, and electronics Social media: IG: @Heespacerja / FB: hee space Owner Eudia "Erja" Holmes opened HEE-space in November 2020, just as the world was hanging on by a string. For Holmes, that string was made up of vintage clothing and electronics, plus whatever donations she receives that become a part of the shop’s inventory. “The shop has a great, unique vibe that's homey, pleasant, and intriguing,” Holmes said. "We have a very large variety of everything that is organically styled and positioned. We are fairly organized with some usual messes. It's like an ever-evolving museum.”

Installation Brooklyn Vintage See on Instagram 437 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY Price range: $25 to $225 What items is the store known for: clothing Social media: IG: @installationbk Spice up your closet with ‘70s and ‘80s fashion from Installation Brooklyn. From pink wool to red oversized earrings, this thrift shop has an inventory that is guaranteed to be unique and difficult to match in both style and price.

BLK MKT Vintage BLK MKT Vintage is a Black-owned thrift store at 465 Marcus Garvey Blvd, Brooklyn, NY. Photo courtesy of BLK MKT Vintage. 465 Marcus Garvey Blvd, Brooklyn, NY Price range: $6 to $500 What items is the store known for: books and magazines Social media: IG: @blkmktvintage For the bookworms or those who prefer to decorate their homes with images and clippings of positive Black media, this market is for you. Stacked with classic and pristine Ebony, Jet, and Essence magazines, this shop is the embodiment of celebrating Black excellence. You can also pick up a few clothing items or cute decor (like these Black plushies) for the home.

​Marche Rue Dix See on Instagram 1453 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Price range: $50 to $428 What items is the store known for: clothing Social media: IG: @marcheruedix This unique shop folds a luxury experience and vintage collection into one. While you’re getting your nails done or eating at the cafe, you can shop a curated collection of vintage finds, including clothing and home goods, imported teas and spices, skin and hair care products, and leather loafers and afghans.

Naosha Gregg is a freelance writer from Brooklyn, NY. As a NYC native, she has seen it all and has an eye for things creative, bold, and Black. Follow her on Instagram: @knowingnaosha.