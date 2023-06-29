Travis Scott Won't Face Criminal  Charges Over Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott will not be indicted in connection to the 2021 Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead, District Attorney Kim Ogg said. This statement came after a Texas grand jury met to consider possible criminal charges against the Houston native.

“In this instance, the grand jury of the 228th District Court of Harris County found that no crime did occur, that no single individual was criminally responsible,” Ogg announced on Thursday.

The grand jury also decided not to indict additional people who were under investigation, including chief of security John Junnell and festival director Brett Silberstein.

In statement released to CNN, Scott's lawyer Kent Schaffer said that the rapper "is ecstatic" about the decision. Schaffer also said:

"It’s a huge weight that has been removed from his shoulders. He’s looking forward to getting back home after being cleared by the grand jury."



Of a crowd of 50,000 attendees, the 10 victims ranged from 14 to 27 in age. A medical examiner confirmed that they all died from compression asphyxia. Nearly 2,400 people in attendance sought medical treatment following the festival.

Scott has given several apologies after the incident, while maintaining that he isn’t at fault. “Us as artists, we trust professionals to make sure that people leave safely,” Scott told radio host and media personality Charlamagne Tha God in December 2021. “This isn’t even like a regular show as far as the energy. People didn’t show up to be harmful, people showed up to have a good time and something unfortunate happened. We really just gotta figure out what that was.”

A Conversation with Travis Scott and Charlamagne Tha God youtu.be

The rapper, who plans to release fourth album Utopia later this year, issued a “general denial” of nearly 200 lawsuits filed towards him and concert organizer Live Nation.



This story was updated on Thursday, June 29th.