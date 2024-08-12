Andre 3000 Also Wasn’t a Fan of Kendrick vs. Drake Beef

Andre 3000 is about as close to universally revered as any emcee who has ever picked up a microphone. One of hip-hop’s great iconoclasts, his tendency towards doing his own thing confounds and inspires in equal measure. As one-half of OutKast, he’s part of one of the most forward-pushing catalogs the genre has ever seen. If his work with former partner-in-rhyme Big Boi was a tough act to follow, Three Stacks decided not to try to sustain OutKast’s legacy through an expected solo rap career. No — instead he dropped a progressive jazz album of experimental flute music.

“I got a little sad, at a certain point,” he said when asked about the highly-publicized feud. “In early rap battles, you had kids in the park rapping against each other. But it’s not just people rapping now. You got people with 100 employees. You have livelihoods, empires, companies, deals — all of it can be jeopardized. If you don’t have anything to lose, sure, go for it. But if I already made it, I’m not sure it’s even worth it anymore.”

Battling has always been a part of hip-hop, but as Andre points out — the stakes can be much higher than just an emcee’s bragging rights and lyrical supremacy. Sometimes it’s much bigger, much more personal and much darker. It’s also worth noting that, while many legends in the game had to spar during their heyday—rap beefs are not mandatory for hip-hop greatness. Sometimes the thing that makes the entire world tune into an interview where Katt Williams trashes fellow comedians is the same thing that made K.Dot vs Drizzy endlessly entertaining for so many. It doesn’t feel like hip-hop so much as it’s the spectacle of modern popular culture.

Andre 3000 was never known for feuding — even though he revealed that he may have written an unreleased verse or two aimed at haters back in the day. “You have feelings,” the legend admits. “If n*ggas say some slick shit, lines will come to your head immediately.”

At this stage in his career, Andre 3000 would most likely pick his flute rather than engage in any rap feuds. But whenever the icon voices his opinions, we’ll always stop and listen.