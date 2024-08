Andre 3000 Also Wasn’t a Fan of Kendrick vs. Drake Beef

Andre 3000 is about as close to universally revered as any emcee who has ever picked up a microphone. One of hip-hop’s great iconoclasts, his tendency towards doing his own thing confounds and inspires in equal measure. As one-half of OutKast, he’s part of one of the most forward-pushing catalogs the genre has ever seen. If his work with former partner-in-rhyme Big Boi was a tough act to follow, Three Stacks decided not to try to sustain OutKast’s legacy through an expected solo rap career. No — instead he dropped a progressive jazz album of experimental flute music.

But never forget, Andre 3000 knows what it’s like to be on top of the hip-hop mountain. In a recent interview with CRACK Magazine , he shared his thoughts on this summer's war of words betweenand— two of rap’s biggest names and two artists he admires