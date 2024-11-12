André 3000 Has Some Tough Competition For Album of the Year Grammy. He Could Win Though

Last week, the Recording Academy released its nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards, and although it wasn’t too surprising seeing Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar in the lead, there was one nominee that surely caught people off guard — André 3000’sNew Blue Sun for Album of the Year.

3000’s foray into spiritual jazz sticks out like a sore thumb against the categories’ pop star-leaning roster — Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Charli XCX’s Brat, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet and Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department — with the only other outlier being prolific jazz-turned-multi-genre musician Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4 (which is also, essentially, a pop album).

Despite this, a number of fans responded favorably to the artist getting a nomination for one of the award ceremony’s biggest prizes.