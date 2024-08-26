The 10 Best Lyrics From Drake's Three New Songs “No Face,” “SOD” and “Circadian Rhythm”

On Friday, Drake surprise released three new songs on his Instagram burner account : “Circadian Rhythm,” “SOD” and “No Face.” Adding to the three he dropped prior on the account ( which have since hit streaming ), these new tracks are a part of Drake’s apparent strategy to basically flood the market as his feud with Kendrick Lamar has simmered down.

And yes, each song has their own standout Drake-isms: lines that range from delightfully corny to hilariously petty that you’ll likely see as an Instagram caption for a picture soon.

But which ones are the best? Well, we’ve selected the 10 best lyrics across the three tracks and explained why.

10. “How many funeral dates they plan for me and I dodged it like the truck?” — “Circadian Rhythm”

Sure, you can see the Dodge truck reference coming before the punchline is even executed, but that doesn’t dismiss how coolly arrogant this line is. To be completely unfazed by multiple attempts made on you? A morbid but understandable bragging right for sure.

9. “Roll a Backwood with my enemies inside.” — “SOD”

Is Drake really rolling his enemies into a Backwood? Probably not. Still, it’s an evocative line that speaks to the metaphorical calm smoking his adversaries bring him.

8. “I'm over the Moon, yeah, we'll see you boys soon / I'm spreadin' my wings, I hop out cocoon.” — “No Face”

This might be the most “ Drake be the type of guy ” line on this list. Like, Drake is very much the type of rapper who would say “I’m over the Moon” and compare himself to a butterfly emerging from a cocoon. But despite its corniness, it’s such a fun and gleeful line. Drake is ready to see his foes with newfound confidence and vigor.

7. “You sent a 8-minute voice note straight from the heart / I reply like, ‘Yeah, whatever, when can you come get your stuff?’” — “Circadian Rhythm”

A cruel but funny and relatable line in the roster of Drake’s many cruel but funny and relatable lines. We’ve all been there before — a lengthy voice note that takes a bit of time to get through. But where most of us would likely still listen through and offer a thoughtful response, Drake doesn’t care to do that at all, instead offering a response that the recipient is still taken aback by to this day.

6. “Me, I'm expressionless, n***as be talkin' 'bout, ‘Don't shoot the messenger’ / Fah-fah-fah, you get shot for way less in here, none of you pussies is blockin' my blessin's here, what?” — “No Face”

Honestly, a good onomatopoeia goes a long way. It sounds like Drake is imitating a pistol with a silencer when he says “fah-fah-fah,” which isn’t common when it comes to imitating gun sounds in rap.

5. “Writin' they names on a list, baby / Seven, eight candles are lit, baby.” — “Circadian Rhythm”

If there’s any rapper who would probably use some sort of ritual to manifest a curse on his rivals, it’d be Drake. It has a dramatic flair to it that fits in with many of Drake’s most notable one-liners, the Toronto rapper channeling his inner Nancy Downs.

4. “Holdin' everybody heat 'cause they won't find it on me / Who said I can't dance with a 9 on, 9 on, 9 on, 9 on, 9 on me?” — “SOD”

It’s really the repetition that’s great here, making for an unexpected and pretty comical boast when you think about it. Why would Drake need this many weapons on his person? Is he the Punisher? Also, the person dancing with him has to be uncomfortable, right?

3. “Ni**as got lit off the features I skated on / I gotta know, I gotta know, how you get lit off the ni**a you hatin' on?” — “No Face”

It’s a valid question. There’s no denying the “Drake effect,” on multiple instances, he’s helped rap artists and groups ascend to commercial success (but often leaving them to maintain it) and attain hits by featuring on their songs, including those who’ve since seemed to turn against him like Future and Rick Ross.

It’s a factual brag paired with a question that Drake doesn’t really care to get an answer to, the best revenge knowing that he gave a helping hand to some of his friends-turned-foes.

2. “I don't get sleepy off no melatonin, my therapist put in a thirty day notice / ‘Cause I keep on talkin' 'bout beefin' and business and money and women / It's no diagnosis.” — “No Face”

This line is essentially that Atlanta episode where Donald Glover’s Earn stops going to therapy after claiming that he’s gotten better about not letting spite dictate his life choices. Except, where Earn leaves knowing that he hasn’t bettered himself in this regard, Drake basically forces his therapist to stop seeing him because of his lack of improvement, which definitely seems like something he would do.

Regardless, it’s a hilarious line. Drake, never change — but also, yes, change. Growth is important!

1. “I'm just so happy that ni**as who envied and held that shit in got to finally show it.” — “No Face”

Such a great, petty line from Drake, and honestly, it makes sense. Why would you confess that the actions of said ni**as offended you when you could act like they don't? The way Drake seemingly thrives off negativity, although probably not sustainable, is commendable. It’s what allows him to continue to consistently release music and act like he wasn’t on the receiving end of one of the most exciting rap feuds in recent history.