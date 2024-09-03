Photos from left to right: Laila! by Dylan DeJong Dougherty, LL Cool by Jason Mendez/Getty Images, Toro Y Moi by Rick Kern/Getty Images.
Albums We're Excited to Hear in September
This month features new projects from LL COOL J, Laila!, Toro Y Moi and more.
September is set to have some really notable album releases. Yes, there’s the Q-Tip-produced The FORCE by LL COOL J, but there’s also the debut album by Yasiin Bey’s daughter, Laila!, as well as releases from Toro Y Moi, Fousheé, Terrace Martin and more.
Here are some of the albums we are looking forward to this month.
LL COOL J - ‘THE FORCE’
His first album in over 11 years, LL COOL J’s The FORCE is also a big deal because it’s produced solely by Q-Tip. We’ve already gotten a taste of what’s to come with singles “Saturday Night Special,” “Passion” and “Proclivities,” but it’ll be nice to hear the album in full.
LAILA! - ‘GAP YEAR!’
Having already made a name for herself with viral hits “Like That” and “No Problem,” Laila!’s debut album, Gap Year!, is highly anticipated. The project will include 17 tracks, all self-produced. According to the tracklist she shared on her Instagram account, there are no features listed — but maybe, just maybe, her pops might make a surprise appearance.
TORO Y MOI - ‘HOLE ERTH’
Toro is exploring the realms of rap-rock, SoundCloud rap and more on his upcoming eighth album. The 13-track project includes features from Kevin Abstract and Don Toliver, as well as Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard (for those real emo heads out there).
FOUSHEÉ - ‘POINTY HEIGHTS’
A departure from the R&B-punk fusion that was Softcore, Fousheé’s second album, Pointy Heights, finds the artist channeling the reggae sounds she grew up on as a child through her family, who’s originally from Jamaica.According to a press release for the album, the singer-songwriter was already halfway through writing material for what would end up being Pointy Heights, until a trip to Jamaica — her first time being back since she was six — led her to scrap what she had been working on and instead start anew, culminating in a 10-song album that further expands on the genre exploration Fousheé has become known for.
TERRACE MARTIN - ‘NINTENDO SOUL’
After last year’s I Left My Heart in Ladera, multi-instrumentalist Terrace Martin is returning with a new full-length titled Nintendo Soul. Whether the album will feature some nods to various classic games throughout Nintendo’s multiple consoles is unknown. But what is known is that it’ll have some cool and laid-back tracks, as the single “Solo” has teased.
