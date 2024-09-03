Albums We're Excited to Hear in September

September is set to have some really notable album releases. Yes, there’s the Q-Tip-produced The FORCE by LL COOL J, but there’s also the debut album by Yasiin Bey’s daughter, Laila!, as well as releases from Toro Y Moi, Fousheé, Terrace Martin and more.

Here are some of the albums we are looking forward to this month.

LL COOL J - ‘THE FORCE’

His first album in over 11 years, LL COOL J’s The FORCE is also a big deal because it’s produced solely by Q-Tip. We’ve already gotten a taste of what’s to come with singles “Saturday Night Special,” “Passion” and “Proclivities,” but it’ll be nice to hear the album in full.

LAILA! - ‘GAP YEAR!’

Having already made a name for herself with viral hits “Like That” and “No Problem,” Laila!’s debut album, Gap Year!, is highly anticipated. The project will include 17 tracks, all self-produced. According to the tracklist she shared on her Instagram account, there are no features listed — but maybe, just maybe, her pops might make a surprise appearance.

TORO Y MOI - ‘HOLE ERTH’

Toro is exploring the realms of rap-rock, SoundCloud rap and more on his upcoming eighth album. The 13-track project includes features from Kevin Abstract and Don Toliver, as well as Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard (for those real emo heads out there).

FOUSHEÉ - ‘POINTY HEIGHTS’

A departure from the R&B-punk fusion that was Softcore, Fousheé's second album, Pointy Heights, finds the artist channeling the reggae sounds she grew up on as a child through her family, who's originally from Jamaica. According to a press release for the album, the singer-songwriter was already halfway through writing material for what would end up being Pointy Heights, until a trip to Jamaica — her first time being back since she was six — led her to scrap what she had been working on and instead start anew, culminating in a 10-song album that further expands on the genre exploration Fousheé has become known for.