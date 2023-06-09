The first days of summer are here and there's a fresh batch of new albums to score the season's opening.

Raheem DeVaughn welcomes the warmer months with The Summer of Love. Young Thug miraculously sends up a dispatch from prison on his star-studded new album, Business is Business. Key Glock settles into the fog on a deluxe expansion of Glockoma 2. Big Freedia revives and refines NOLA bounce with the help of some friends in Central City. A stunning collection of recently unearthed Arthur Russell recordings surfaces on Picture of Bunny Rabbit. And Mac Miller's pace-changing 2013 album, Watching Movies with The Sound Off, gets one update for its 10th-anniversary reissue.

Scroll through the new albums you need to hear this week below.

Raheem DeVaughn - The Summer of Love Cover of the new Raheem DeVaughn album, The Summer of Love. Source: New Era Soul Records Raheem DeVaughn ushers in the season with his new album, The Summer of Love, which is out now via New Era Soul Records, featuring contributions from H.M.P., Raquel Ra Brown, Bryan Mills, and more.

Key Glock - Glockoma 2 (Deluxe Edition) Cover of the deluxe edition of Key Glock's Glockoma 2. Source: Paper Route Key Glock adds eight more songs to the tracklist of his 2023 album, Glockoma 2, on a deluxe expansion, which is out today via Paper Route and EMPIRE.

Young Thug - Business is Business Cover of the new Young Thug album, Business is Business. Source: 300 Entertainment Young Thug slips an album past the warden with the release of Business is Business, which is out today via 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records, featuring appearances from Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Arthur Russell - Picture of Bunny Rabbit Cover of the posthumous Arthur Russell collection, Picture of Bunny Rabbit. Source: Audika Records A touching and expansive collection of previously unheard Arthur Russell recordings culled from the experimental pop composer's personal archives by Steve Knutson, who serves as the custodian of the Russell estate. It's out now via Knutson's Audika Records and is available to purchase on vinyl or cassette via Bandcamp today.

Big Freedia - Central City Cover of the new Big Freedia album, Central City. Source: Queen Diva Music Big Freedia refines a signature sound on the booming new album Central City, which is out today via Queen Diva Music, featuring Kamaiyah, Lil Wayne, Kelly Price, Ciara, and more.

Mac Miller - Watching Movies With The Sound Off (10th Anniversary Edition) Cover of the 10th anniversary edition of Mac Miller's Watching Movies with The Sound Off. Source: Rostrum Records ​, expands once more, finding a permanent posthumous home for the original version of the project's opener, "The Star Room," featuring a verse from Mac Miller's 2013 album, ​Watching Movies with The Sound Offa permanent posthumous home for the original version of the project's opener, "The Star Room," featuring a verse from Earl Sweatshirt . The 10th-anniversary edition of the album is out today via Rostrum Records. <span class="redactor-invisible-space">​</span>