LL COOL J and Eminem See Who Can Rap Fastest on "Murdergram Deux"

It’s legend against legend as LL COOL J trades back-to-back raps with Eminem on “Murdergram Deux.” The latest from LL’s upcoming album, the Q-Tip-produced The Force, finds him offering up quick-fire lines that match the frenetic pulse of Tip’s beat.

From the moment the song begins, LL is ready to go, rapping: “Do you remember the first time you heard the legend in leather? / The career ender with the road-killer stuck to his fender / I’m on another bender, drunk off the power that make a coward surrender as I devour contenders.”

Of course, Em matches LL’s energy, starting off his own verse with an equally impressive rhyme scheme: “I can't understand a single word you're saying / I think you have syrup brain, 'bout to finish you like polyurethane / All that molly probably sure to drain your spinal fluid from your vertebrae.”

“Murdergram Deux” is the fourth single from The FORCE; an unfinished version of the track previously leaked online over the summer. The three other singles that have been released are: “Proclivities” (feat. Saweetie), “Passion” and “Saturday Night Special” (feat. Rick Ross and Fat Joe).

The FORCE, which drops September 6, will also feature Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and Nas.

Back in July, LL explained how a dream he had of the late Phife Dawg led to him scrapping new material he was working on and reaching out to Tip to work on what would become The FORCE.

“He told me, ‘Yo, man, that new music you’re working on is great, man.’ But he had a look on his face like a Cheshire cat, like he was lying to me,” the rapper said in an interview with the Associated Press.

He also offered some details about the intent and message of the album, saying, “The one thing I wanted to do is, I wanted to meet people where I’m at now. I wasn’t trying to be preachy.”

“I’m not trying to tell people necessarily how to live,” he added. “I did want to express with people where I’m at artistically at this point in my life and give them that. And then they can take that and do whatever they want with it.”