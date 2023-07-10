Travis Scott is taking Utopia to the Pyramids of Giza. On Sunday (July 9), the Houston rapper announced that he’s holding a “once-in-a-lifetime gig” at the historical landmark in Egypt on Friday, July 28. With VIP Golden Circle and Premium tickets sold out according to the event website, a livestream of the event will also be available.

Also, Scott’s upcoming fourth studio album, the release date for Utopia has not yet been announced. Five different versions of the “Topia Pack” ranging from $50 to $150 are on sale now, all appearing to have neutral-colored merch.



The much-anticipated LP follows Scott’s 2018 album Astroworld, which was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. One year later, Scott, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, dropped the Cactus Jack compilation album JackBoys featuring fellow label artists Don Toliver and Sheck Wes, along with Young Thug, Lil Baby, Quavo, Offset, Rosalía and the late Pop Smoke.

Utopia also comes nearly two years after Scott’s last Astroworld Festival in Houston, which left ten attendees dead due to compressive asphyxiation from a crowd surge. Despite being handed numerous lawsuits following the event, Webster has maintained his innocence, and recently, a Texas grand jury decided not to pursue criminal charges against the 32-year-old rapper.

Scott has slowly returned to music, first by performing at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, and collaborating with SZA (“Open Arms”), Pharrell Williams (“Down In Atlanta”), Trippie Redd (“Krzy Train”), Lil Uzi Vert (“Aye”) and more.

Travis Scott - MAFIA (2022 Billboard Music Awards) www.youtube.com

Over the weekend, Scott performed at Rolling Loud Germany and London’s Wireless Festival, bringing out St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red at the latter show.



