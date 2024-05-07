New Movies and Shows We’re Waiting on This Summer

The summertime is great for its weather and the fun it brings, whether it’s kickbacks, vacations, parties, or leisurely weekend park days. A huge part of the summer is always the new shows and movies we get to enjoy, as some of the most anticipated releases tend to drop around that time of the year. As we inch closer to (arguably) the best season, Okayplayer has a few things we recommend you check out as the weather heats up.

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

In the fourth film in the Planet of the Apes reboot, apes have taken over the world as the dominant species, while humans take a backseat. When a new ape enemy tries to take over via brute force, Noa, a chimpanzee (Owen Teague) and Nova, a human (Freya Allan) team up to fight back. This one will be in theaters, landing on May 10.

'Black Twitter: A People’s History'

The magic of Black Twitter was captured in the 2021Wired article “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” written by Jason Parham. That piece has been turned into a three-part docu-series on Hulu, featuring a who’s who of black creatives, influencers, academics and beyond. Releasing next week on May 9, this documentary offers an inside view to the most impactful sect of X.

'The Big Cigar'

Here, Huey P Newton (Andre Holland), the leader of the Black Panther Party, makes some very creative moves to flee from Cuba. A movie director, Richard Pryor and more come together to create a wild plan. A true story based on a 2012 Playboy article by Joshuah Bearman, this miniseries hits Apple TV+ on May 17.

'Clipped'

FX’s upcoming docuseries about former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, and the reverberations of his taped racist remarks going public. With Ed O’Neill starring as Sterling and Laurence Fishburne as coach Doc Rivers, this retelling of a wild time in the NBA should be quite a ride. This series will hit Hulu/FX on June 4

'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die'

Police partners Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Larence) are on the case again in the fourth installment of the buddy cop movie series. This time around, they are tasked with solving a web involving their late captain, drug dealers and more. Bad Boys is a summer mainstay, and the Will and Martin duo is always a draw. Catch it in theaters on June 7.

'A Quiet Place: Day One'

A prequel in the A Quiet Place movie series, Sam (Lupita Nyong’o) is the focus of an NYC alien invasion, where the extraterrestrials have powerful hearing, allowing them to detect where humans are. Releasing on June 28 and featuring a beloved black film legend, Djimon Honsou, the pulse-pounding trailer shows that this might be one of the summer’s biggest films.