Sampha Unveils “Spirit 2.0” After Long-Awaited Hiatus

Sampha is back.

After a hiatus of six years, Sampha has finally unveiled his long-awaited solo single titled "Spirit 2.0." Collaborating with talented artists such as Yussef Dayes, El Guincho, and Owen Pallet, Sampha delivers a captivating musical experience, enhanced by the enchanting vocals of Yaeji and Ibeyi's Lisa-Kaindé Diaz.

While his debut album Process (2017) remains his last full-length release, Sampha has continued to make music in the meantime— Kendrick Lamar’s “Father Time,” SBTRKT’s “L.F.O.,” and Stormzy’s “Sampha’s Plea.”

According to a press release, Sampha expressed that his latest single, "Spirit 2.0," delves into the significance of “connection to both myself and others, and the beauty and harsh realities of just existing.”

"Spirit 2.0" is the first song to emerge from Sampha's highly anticipated sophomore album. After offering a sneak peek of "Spirit 2.0" during his Satellite Business residency in both New York and London, fans can now enjoy the full song.

“It's about acknowledging those moments when you need help — that requires real strength. I hope people can enjoy that feeling of someone being there for you, even if that person doesn't have the answers. Just calling someone up without overthinking... letting go and just dancing... wanting to see past the mundanity of things and appreciating the magic of it all, from birds' nests to spaceships,” Sampha continued.

