Shout Outs From the Okayplayer Extended Family on Our 25 Year Anniversary

Okayplayer is lucky to hold such a special place in music and culture. As we hit the quarter-century mark, here are some heartfelt words and memories from our extended family explaining what Okayplayer has meant to them over the years.

Kindred The Family Soul

I remember when Angela Nissel was building the site in Ahmir’s bedroom she would be coding looking like the mad scientist. Okayplayer essentially was social media before social media for a huge community of like-minded creatives that energized many of us and clearly was the springboard to many other platforms. The Roots organization and the team that has kept the culture moving forward for a very long time deserve all the flowers for the vision and contributions. Happy 25th Anniversary to the incredible brand and all the people who have benefitted from its existence.

Statik Selektah

My favorite Okayplayer moment was rocking The Roots Picnic back in 2013 with Joey Bada$$, and that was right after Black Thought had done his crazy verse for [my song] “Bird’s Eye View.” I also remember all the way back, opening those Root’s CDs and seeing Okayplayer on there and thinking “what is that?” So it’s always been part of the culture and the hip-hop I love. Big salute to y’all.

Oddisee

Okayplayer has always played an important role in my career. My fondest memory was getting an album reviewed for the first time. Seeing my record on Okayplayer was a milestone. I’m forever grateful for the outlet it provides.

T3 of Slum Village

One of my finest memories ever of Okayplayer was being on the OKP Tour, me and Baatin, rockin' with The Roots, Dead Prez, the whole squad, sharing a bus. Those were classic times — there will never be another. Shout out to Okayplayer.

Kareem “Biggs” Burke

I’ve always respected Okayplayer/The Roots and their organic, left-of-center approach to music and culture. It’s great to see the movement still alive and well after 25 years and still going strong. Much love to Questlove, Black Thought and the entire crew.

C.S. Armstrong

I grew up in a single-parent household where my mom introduced me to a wide variety of music. In those years, I discovered The Philadelphia Experience. Which was a jazz group that Questlove was in. Then the Soulquarians as a whole influenced my sound to be as raw as I want to be. They brought the bass to soul music - giving the folks something to groove to while they think a lil bit too. Thank you Okayplayer for the endless inspiration.