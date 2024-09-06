Photo by John Nacion/FilmMagic.
The Listening: New Music From LL COOL J, Laila!, G Herbo and More
For The Listening, OKP takes a look at new albums and songs dropping this week. Tap in for new releases from LL COOL J, Laila! and more.
Another week, another release of new music.
The first week of September brings some pretty notable releases, particularly LL COOL J’s first album in over 11 years, the Q-Tip-produced The FORCE. There’s also the debut album from Laila!, the viral artist behind “Like That!” and “Not My Problem” who also happens to be Yasiin Bey’s daughter.
Along with these new albums are projects from G Herbo and ShittyBoyz, as well as a collaborative album from Ransom, Conway the Machine and V Don.Each week, Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings below.
New Songs
A$AP ROCKY FEATURING J. COLE, “RUBY ROSARY”
COCHISE, “4 AM”
G HERBO, “CANDYMAN”
SEXYY RED, “U KNOW WHAT TO DO”
NEW PROJECTS:
LL COOL J, ‘The FORCE’
Laila!, ‘Gap Year!’
G Herbo, ‘Big Swerv’
ShittyBoyz, ‘3 Man Weave’
Ransom, Conway the Machine and V Don, ‘Chaos Is My Ladder 2’
Toro Y Moi, ‘Hole Erth’
Chow Lee, ‘Sex Drive’
SleazyWorld Go, ‘More Than a Shooter’
Atmosphere’s Ant, ‘Collection of Sounds: Volume 1’
