Missy Elliott Shares Hilarious Tale Behind Her “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” Video

Missy Elliott is spilling all about the making of her landmark 1997 music video for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).” The visual was placed at No.1 on the Rolling Stone 150 Best Rap Music Videos list, which Elliott acknowledged on Twitter. Rounding out the top five were Public Enemy (“Fight the Power”), Busta Rhymes (“Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See),” Beastie Boys (“Sabotage”) and Outkast (“B.O.B.”).

The four-time Grammy-winner noted that the ‘space suit’ that she wore in the Hype Williams-directed video had to be blown up at a nearby gas station in Brooklyn. Apparently, the suit “blew up so big” that Elliott couldn’t get into the vehicle she arrived in. “I had to walk back to set down the street in this outfit in BROOKLYN,” she added.













She hilariously recalled bystanders watching her return to the video shoot, some who probably assumed that she was under the influence at the time. Elliott also mentioned that in certain scenes, the suit appeared to be deflated. Despite the shortcomings, the Virginia rap icon expressed that the crew was “on a budget!”

Missy Elliott - The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) [Official Music Video] www.youtube.com

“The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” appeared on Elliott’s 1997 debut Supa Dupa Fly, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album, along with the single getting a nod for Best Rap Solo Performance. Also featured on the album were Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Kim, Da Brat, Ginuwine, 702, Magoo, Aaliyah and more, with Timbaland serving as co-executive producer with Elliott. Elliott’s story comes just months after she became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

