Missy Elliott Drops Clip Celebrating Her “You Wish (Remix)” Verse

Six days after Flyana Boss released their official “You Wish” music video, Missy Elliott has surprised fans with a clip of her remix verse. On Tuesday (September 19) the four-time Grammy-winner dropped a one-minute video of her preparing for a photoshoot, rushing through backup dancers to make her way in front of the camera.

While Flyana Boss members Bobbi Lanea Tyler and Folayan Omi Kunerede, and Kaliii, who also appeared on “You Wish (Remix)” were amiss, the former are currently on The Age of Pleasure Tour with Janelle Monáe. The duo also manifested numerous brand deals – as mentioned in “You Wish” – seen in promo spots for DoorDash and Pizza Hut.







Melts are all mine (yours) for $6.99 youtu.be

The pair also manifested a collaboration with Elliott, which they discussed in a recent Popsugar interview. “There's nothing but encouragement we've received from her,” Tyler said. “It's our wildest dream to even have her say our name, let alone in a song of ours, let alone all the DMs, the tweets, the responses. It's unbelievable. Hopefully, we'll have a long history with Missy."



In May, Elliott became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Virginia native has received additional honors this year from the Black Music Collective and the National Museum of African American Music. The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.