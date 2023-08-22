Ms. Lauryn Hill to Embark on ‘The Miseducation’ 25th Anniversary Tour

Ms. Lauryn Hill is taking 25 years of her landmark 1998 solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, on the road. On Tuesday (August 22), the eight-time Grammy-winner announced The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour, with support from Fugees, which Hill is a part of, and reggae and pop singer-songwriter Koffee.

Revisiting her seminal debut, which earned Hill four Grammys, including Album of the Year, the tour will hit arenas globally, including Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and Sydney’s Kudos Banks Arena. The Fugees last reunited at Roots Picnic in July, marking what attendees thought would be the trio’s last performance together, as member Pras Michel was convicted in April for his involvement in a foreign influence scheme.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Hill said in a statement. “I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

She continued, “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.”

General on sale for Hill’s tour begins Friday, August 25 at 10 AM local time.