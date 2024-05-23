Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Album Receives Top Honors

Wednesday, Apple released the top 10 in their 100 Best Albums List , which set social media aflame. There are so many albums out there and so many differing tastes, that settling on a consensus of the 100 best albums of all time is nearly impossible. Topping the list, however, is one of the most beloved albums in hip-hop and R&B history. Lauryn Hill’sThe Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the 1998 masterpiece, is Apple’s Best Album of all time. The album was impactful in its time and still is now; it truly offers a lot within its 70-minute runtime.



Lauryn was already a known commodity, thanks to her work as a member of The Fugees. But being a solo act, where all of the focus is on her output, was something else entirely. Her talent was always apparent, but there will always be heightened expectations on the first member to go solo. Lauryn rose above all of that, delivering a classic that was unique in its time for quite a few reasons. The album features Lauryn rapping as if she had something to prove (“Lost Ones,” “Doo Wop (That Thing),” ”Final Hour”) packed with emotion, incredible delivery and potent lyrics. Those songs exist right next to deep R&B ballads (“Ex-Factor,“ “Nothing Even Matters”) about love, her new child with Rohan Marley, and the trials and tribulations she’s experienced in her life. The lines between both kinds of creation were simultaneously blurred and distinct, whenever Lauryn felt like making them so.