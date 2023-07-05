More has been revealed about the mysterious circumstances around the death of MF DOOM. Nearly three years after the emcee passed on October 31, 2020, his widow Jasmine Dumile shared with Leeds Live that DOOM was suffering from multiple health issues despite being in relatively good shape.

An inquest found that DOOM, born Daniel Dumile, died after his condition “suddenly deteriorated” while at St. James Hospital in Leeds. At that time, the Hounslow-born artist endured kidney disease, high blood pressure and other conditions which led to anxiety and weight gain.

Jasmine says that her late husband was prescribed ACE inhibitors for blood pressure treatment, but developed breathing problems after taking two doses. Sent to the ER, Dumile’s tongue and throat swelled and he called his wife from the hospital while in distress. Jasmine claims that she used another phone to alert nurses on duty about her husband’s state.

Jasmine was unable to visit the rapper due to COVID restrictions until October 31, but told investigators that upon the date was “when the respirator was turned off that was helping him breathe.” An inquest from October 21 shows that Dumile made complaints about his inability to breathe and attempted to get out of bed before collapsing and having respiratory arrest.

Jasmine’s legal team has reportedly inquired with St. James Hospital about how often Dumile was checked on and an alleged two-hour delay in him receiving medication for throat swelling. However, an inquest heard that Dumile’s condition was being closely monitored and that he even showed signs of improvement in oxygen levels and the ability to speak with doctors.

Hospital staff did highlight that tongue swelling was a “rare” side-effect to ACE inhibitors, caused by an under-the-skin condition called angioedema. A hospital trust also claims to have enacted a “serious incident investigation” while an inquiry into Dumile’s death continues.

Jasmine announced Dumile’s passing on December 31, 2020.