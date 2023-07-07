UK Hospital Apologizes for Issues Surrounding Death of MF DOOM

Days after Jasmine Dumile, the wife of MF DOOM, accused the St. James Hospital in Leeds of patient neglect, the institution has apologized. On Thursday (July 6), The Guardian reported that St. James Hospital's chief medical officer, Dr Hamish McLure, issued a statement following an inquest into the death of DOOM, legal name Daniel Dumile.

“I would like to offer our sincere condolences to [Daniel's] family, friends and fans at this difficult time. I apologize that the care he received was not to the standard we would expect,” Dr. McLure said.

“Following his sad death we undertook a serious incident investigation and the report has been shared with Daniel’s family,” the statement continued. “As a result we have put in place a number of actions and the wider learning from what happened is to be used as a teaching topic in a number of different clinical specialities. We also support the coroner’s recommendation for clearer national guidance and awareness in this area.”

Although news of his death wasn’t revealed until December 31, 2020, DOOM, born Daniel Dumile, died on October 31 of that year at 49-years-old. While Dumile’s cause of death was hidden from the public for nearly two years, his widow revealed that it was due to the side effects of taking ACE inhibitors.

The MM..Food artist reportedly ingested two doses of the medication, which caused him to have a severe reaction called Angioedema, which resulted in tongue, lips and throat swelling. Admitted to the hospital’s emergency department, staff members allegedly neglected to aid Dumile during his health crisis, as he struggled to breath and even fell from his bed. Jasmine claims that she was unable to visit her husband until October 31 due to COVID restrictions. She added, “that’s when the respirator was turned off that was helping him breathe.”