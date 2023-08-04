Listen to A 1997 Freestyle From The Notorious B.I.G. for Pepsi’s Hip-Hop 50 Campaign

A posthumous freestyle from The Notorious B.I.G. has been re-unearthed thanks to PepsiCo. In time for Hip-Hop 50, the drink company has partnered with Biggie’s estate for a new Pepsi Max campaign, with limited edition cans featuring the late rapper’s image. The song was previously released in 2020, the same year of Biggie’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

“Nothing can beat the P-E-P-S-I, yes I drink it constantly/ Something ’bout the taste feels great, less filling,” he freestyles. “Tell ’em Biggie said to drink it all, don’t test me/ Nothing else beats a Pepsi / If it is, let’s see/ I’m thirsty.”

Pepsi Freestyle | The Notorious B.I.G. original audio 1997 youtu.be

In a statement about the partnership, Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace said: “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and its cultural impact on our world, we’re excited to honor Christopher’s legacy and continue bringing his music to a new generation of fans.”



She continued, “While his art is timeless, we’ve been working with Pepsi to commemorate my son’s artistry and connect his music with the sounds and artists of today. We hope fans will enjoy it as much as we do.”

Next, Biggie’s son CJ Wallace, who was less than a year old when the rapper was killed in March 1997, will narrate and co-produce documentaryUnderstanding Christopher Wallace with TIME Studios. The doc will include never-before-seen footage, unreleased music, and interviews with Biggie’s closest friends and family members, like CJ’s mother, Faith Evans, Lil Cease, Lil’ Kim, Jadakiss and more.