5K Copies of An Exclusive The Notorious B.I.G. ‘Word Up!’ Issue to Release In September

In honor of Hip-Hop 50, The Notorious B.I.G. will get a limited edition Word Up! Magazine. In partnership with Budweiser, the late rapper’s estate and Word Up! Will release 5,000 copies of the issue on September 13, with rare photos, handwritten lyrics, testimonials from artists inspired by Biggie, and a ‘90s-oriented design, tied to the rapper’s albums Ready to Die and Life After Death.

Physical copies of the magazine will be available in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Detroit and Chicago, while a digital copy can be accessed online next month. A classic publication in Black music, Word Up! was in circulation from 1987 to 2012, and got a reference from Biggie on his breakthrough 1994 single “Juicy.”

“After more than three decades since Word Up! published in 1987, and more than a decade since its last issue, I’m thrilled to see it brought back for the anniversary of an industry that so deeply contributed to American culture,” said Gerrie Summers, Founding Editor-in-Chief of Word Up! “It’s incredibly meaningful to see how this magazine’s legacy lives on and how our history is so closely intertwined with Biggie’s, one of the most iconic names in hip-hop.”

“My son’s impact continues to influence so many. It’s beautiful to witness his art shaping and inspiring those who love his music and respect his legacy. We are excited to continue our partnership with Budweiser to create a special edition of the magazine that made such an impact on him,” said Ms. Voletta Wallace, mother of Christopher Wallace, also known as TheNotorious B.I.G. “The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is an incredible moment in music history for the artists, fans, and my son’s memory, and it is so meaningful for me to see this limited WordUp! Magazine issue come to fruition with my son on the cover.”