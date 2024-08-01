Ice Spice: Is There Substance Behind The Hype?

Ice Spice definitely gets people talking. And not just the pundits you’d expect—she’s sparked intense reactions from commentators as randomly wide-ranging as hip-hop godmother Nikki D to standup comic Godfrey. Her outfits, stage performance, lyrical bonafides, a beef with a certain rapper from the Atlanta area — it’s all come under scrutiny as her star has risen.

From the moment her breakout single “Munch” became a viral sensation, the Bronx-born star has been the subject of constant scrutiny. She’s praised as an upstart as much as she’s criticized as a one-trick pony. She’s either part of a brash new wave or a harbinger of hip-hop’s nadir — depending on who you ask. With her new album Y2K! finally out and generating reactions, everybody has an opinion on Ice Spice.



Obviously, this isn’t new. There is a laundry list of artists who have been branded “the problem” with rap music at any given moment; the backlash against Iggy Azalea’s appropriative posturing; the handwringing over what the major label signing of Trinidad James “meant” just a few years earlier; the genuine fear that accompanied Chief Keef becoming a household name with music born of the all-too-real violence in Chicago — Ice Spice is the latest in a long line of polarizing rap stars.