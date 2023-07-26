Ice Spice Lives It Up In the “Deli” Music Video

Ice Spice turns a New York bodega into a club in the music video for her latest single, “Deli.” The track comes from the deluxe edition of Ice Spice’s Like…? EP, which was released last Friday (July 21). Popping up in the 2-minute video is Ice Spice’s close friend and social media influencer Cleotrapa, a cast of twerking backup dancers and avid fans of the 23-year-old rapper.

Ice Spice - Deli www.youtube.com

Like…? originally released in January, featuring Ice Spice’s breakout hit “Munch (Feelin U),” along with “In Ha Mood” and “Bikini Bottom.” The fourth single “Princess Diana” got a remix with Nicki Minaj, who Ice Spice, born Isis Gaston, collaborated with again on the Aqua-sampling “Barbie World” from Barbie the Album.

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua) [Official Music Video] www.youtube.com

The Like…? deluxe edition includes the “Princess Diana” remix, in addition to “Deli,” “Butterfly Ku,” “On the Radar” and “How High.” Fans have speculated that Gaston references Grammy-nominated rapper Latto on “Butterfly Ku,” where in her second verse she raps, “Where she at? On the floor (Damn) / She get her money, but I’m gettin’ more (More) / I’m a player, you know I’m a score (Facts) / First they was hatin’, now I’m on the board.” Latto’s newest single “Put It On Da Floor Again” features Cardi B, who was originally supposed to appear on the “Munch” remix.

Ice Spice - Butterfly Ku (Visualizer) www.youtube.com

This fall, Gaston will be a supporting act on Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour, alternating dates with “What It Is (Block Boy)” artist Doechii. The Bronx rapper’s debut album is expected to be released this year.

