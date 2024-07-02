Albums We’re Excited to Hear in July

As the summer marches on, so does hip-hop. With releases from Rakim, Eminem, Common and Pete Rock, Denzel Curry, and Tink, July will be filled with contributions from various eras of hip-hop. Regardless of where and when they popped, though, they’ve all got something special. There’s something for everyone here, and that’s one of the best parts about hip-hop; its evolution allows it to be whatever it needs to be. Peep the breakdown below.

Common and Pete Rock — 'The Auditorium Vol 1' Despite being in the game for more than 20 years, Common and Pete Rock have continuously found ways to stay fresh in such a fast-moving genre, and now they have a collab album on the way. The Auditorium Vol. 1, which drops on July 12, is powered by their three new singles “Wise Up,” “Dreamin’” and “All Kind of Ideas,” the latter of which features a Pete Rock verse. The product of two rap legends, fans can expect an LP that’s as nostalgic as it is dynamic.

Denzel Curry — 'King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2' Two years after dropping his acclaimed album Melt My Eyez See Your Future, Denzel Curry is just a few days away from unloading King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2, an LP that should reaffirm his reputation as one of the best spitters of his era. The sequel to his 2012 effort, King of the Mischievous South, the new album serves as a love letter to Southern hip-hop. Thus far, its two singles, “Hot One” with TiaCorine and Ferg and “Black Flag Freestyle” featuring That Mexican OT, fit that theme perfectly. Look out for this one on July 19.

Rakim — 'G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth)' Without Rakim, hip-hop as you know it would sound entirely different. He is the archetype for the cool, knowledge-kicking MC, and even more importantly, his dynamic rhyme schemes and conversational flows redefined what people considered technical rap skill. Today, some of his style exists in nearly every rapper. Now, he’s returned. Back in May, the acclaimed spitter announced G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth), a new album dropping on July 26. He released the first single, “Be Ill” a few weeks ago. The album, which is entirely produce by Rakim himself, will be full of beloved hip-hop figures like Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Method Man and more, and it’s sure to remind folks just why they call him the God MC.

DJ Mustard — 'Faith of a Mustard Seed' When it comes to West Coast rap, Mustard’s name will unquestionably go down in the history books, and after producing Kendrick Lamar’s scathing Drake diss “Not Like Us,” he’s reminded folks of why. Laced with KDot’s anthemic chorus and Mustard’s West Coast irresistible bounce, the track landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Fittingly, his first album since 2019 is ready to go. Titled Faith Of A Mustard Seed, it’s all set to drop on July 24, and currently has the single “Parking Lot” featuring Travis Scott in rotation.

Jay Worthy and Dam-Funk — 'Magic Hour' Dam-Funk is an underground legend in California, cooking up some of the most interesting abstract funk production out there. Jay Worthy is a long time fixture on the West Coast rap circuit, with his profile rising by the year due to his work as the rapper alongside Sean House in the duo LNDN DRGS, along with his work with Curren$y, Larry June, Roc Marciano and more. The two will join forces for Magic Hour, a joint album that will fuse their talents for something as unique as it is mesmerizing. The album is supported by their new single “105 West,” which features Channel Tres, DJ Quik, Ty Dolla $ign and A-Trak.

Tink — 'Winter's Diary 5' Equally adept at singing and rapping, Tink has made a career out of emotive music. On July 12, she’ll remind folks of her talent with Winter’s Diary 5, the franchise’s first installment since 2016’s Winter’s Diary 4. Thus far, she’s previewed the project with the super-smooth, Summer Walker-assisted single “Songs About U.” Tink is currently on Jhene Aiko’s The Magic Hour Tour with Coi Leray, Kiana Lede and Umi, so it’s safe to say she’s in a perfect spot to unload some new heat in the heart of the summer.

Ice Spice — Y2K! One of New York’s biggest new rap stars, Ice Spice’s sugar and spice-coated drill has endeared her to fans all over the country. Now, a year-and-a-half removed from dropping her maiden project, Like..?, it’s time for her debut album. Dropping on July 26, Y2K! will be ten tracks, featuring all three of her recent singles “Think U the Shit (Fart),” “Gimmie The Light” and “Phat Butt.”