Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj Take Fans to “Barbie World” On New Single

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj bring the fun on new single “Barbie World.” The song, which will be featured on the Barbie the Album soundtrack next month, marks the rapper’s second collaboration following the “Princess Diana” remix.

Produced by RIOTUSA, “Barbie World” samples 1997 “Barbie Girl” by Europop group Aqua. Heavily inspired by the upcoming Barbie film, the Barbie dreamworld-designed music video is directed by Hannah Lux Davis.





Prior to its debut “Barbie World” caught controversy when rapper Problem, a co-writer on Saweetie’s unreleased “Icy Girl,” accused Minaj of stealing the Bay Area rapper’s concept for “Barbie World.” According to Problem, Saweetie sent “Icy Girl” to Minaj for a collaboration.



“Y’all gon’ give me what I deserve,” Problem said in a clip. “Now, if Saweetie don’t wanna trip, that’s on her… But we crafted a record that was sent over to Nicki to hop on to submit to the Barbie soundtrack.”

He continued, “She said she was gonna do it. Then all of a sudden, a new version was created. Yes, it’s a sample, you can do what you want. But n****, you can’t hear one thing, say you’re gonna do this, then go do your version. It ain’t happening like that — Anybody that’s in this business knows that that’s not how this works.”



In addition to Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, also featured on the Barbie the Album are Lizzo (“Pink”), Khalid (“Silver Platter”), PinkPantheress (“Angel”), Dominic Fike (“Hey Blondie”), and more.

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua) [Official Music Video] www.youtube.com

Barbie releases to theaters on July 21.

