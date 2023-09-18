Halle Berry Says Drake Didn’t Get Her Permission for "Slime You Out" Promo Art

The promo cover art for Drake and SZA’s new single “Slime You Out” has Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry disgruntled. Following the single’s release last Friday (September 15), the 57-year-old wrote a cryptic X post/tweet and Instagram Stories, saying, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy […] even if you’re a woman.”

Berry didn’t name Drake in the caption, but revealed her disappointment for the Canadian rapper using her image for “Slime You Out.” The image, which seems to be enhanced by A.I., shows Berry being slimed during the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, at the request of host Will Smith.

Halle Berry Slimed www.youtube.com

Berry didn’t mince words in her responses to fans questioning her stance against Drake, although the final cover art for the single doesn’t show her. “[Drake] didn’t get my permission,” she responded to one user. “That’s not cool I thought better of him !”

She went on to reveal that Drake originally approached her to use the image, to which she declined, but he went forth anyway. “He asked me and i said NO that’s why,” Berry wrote. “Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do ! That was the f*** you to me. Not cool You get it?”



Drake hasn’t responded to Berry’s frustration towards him, but the promo art isn’t the only part of the “Slime You Out” rollout generating controversy. His verse makes a reference to slavery, found distasteful to some listeners.









It appears that he’s also trying to push back the September 22 release date for his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, to potentially avoid competition with Doja Cat, who drops new album Scarlet on the same date. The announcement surprised fans, as the rescheduling may cancel the final dates of Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour.