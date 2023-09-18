Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images.
Halle Berry Says Drake Didn’t Get Her Permission for "Slime You Out" Promo Art
The feud between Halle Berry and Drake is heating up, as the actress says she didn’t give the five-time Grammy-winner permission to use her image on the “Slime You Out” promo cover.
The promo cover art for Drake and SZA’s new single “Slime You Out” has Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry disgruntled. Following the single’s release last Friday (September 15), the 57-year-old wrote a cryptic X post/tweet and Instagram Stories, saying, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy […] even if you’re a woman.”
\u201cSometimes you have to be the bigger guy\u2026even if you\u2019re a woman!\u201d— Halle Berry (@Halle Berry) 1694798101
Berry didn’t name Drake in the caption, but revealed her disappointment for the Canadian rapper using her image for “Slime You Out.” The image, which seems to be enhanced by A.I., shows Berry being slimed during the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, at the request of host Will Smith.
Halle Berry Slimedwww.youtube.com
Berry didn’t mince words in her responses to fans questioning her stance against Drake, although the final cover art for the single doesn’t show her. “[Drake] didn’t get my permission,” she responded to one user. “That’s not cool I thought better of him !”
Halle Berry calls out Drake for using a photo of her without permission to promote his latest single \u201cSlime You Out.\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1694897437
She went on to reveal that Drake originally approached her to use the image, to which she declined, but he went forth anyway. “He asked me and i said NO that’s why,” Berry wrote. “Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do ! That was the f*** you to me. Not cool You get it?”
Drake hasn’t responded to Berry’s frustration towards him, but the promo art isn’t the only part of the “Slime You Out” rollout generating controversy. His verse makes a reference to slavery, found distasteful to some listeners.
\u201cWhipped and chained you like American slaves\u201d??? @Drake— William Carter, IG: InquisitiveCarter (@William Carter, IG: InquisitiveCarter) 1694831497
Drake criticism tends to get overblown and silly on here at times but man that \u201cslave\u201d line really is gross lmao\u2026 I think it\u2019s the \u201cAmerican\u201d clarification that really does it— Frazier Tharpe II (@Frazier Tharpe II) 1694927838
Drake has lost his damn mind. \n\n\u201cWhipped and chained you like american slaves\u201d is a terrible line already but coming from a biracial Canadian with a white child?????— no (@no) 1694808594
It appears that he’s also trying to push back the September 22 release date for his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, to potentially avoid competition with Doja Cat, who drops new album Scarlet on the same date. The announcement surprised fans, as the rescheduling may cancel the final dates of Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour.
Drake announces that his upcoming album \u2018For All The Dogs\u2019 will be delayed. New release date is October 6th.— Talk of the Charts (@Talk of the Charts) 1694843664
