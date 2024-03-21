Black-Owned Bookstores in NYC to Check Out

We might be biased, but we know that New York City is one of the best cities in the world, and with such a bold statement, we’re backing it up with proof! We’ve always been big supporters of Black literature and how it can shape minds and communities. With that in mind, we’re bringing you five of our favorite Black-owned bookstores in the city that you should definitely check out.

Adanne Bookshop

Brooklyn has always been chock full of gems, and we’re glad to have Adanne on our radar. Owned by NYC native, Darlene Okpo, Adanne is a great space to enjoy the riches of literature and share knowledge. Through carefully curated selections, Adanne has become a staple of the neighborhood and provides its residents with all of their book-related needs.

Location: 115 Ralph Ave., Brooklyn, New York

The Lit. Bar

New York City’s northernmost borough has a bookstore with all the great vibes, it’s even in the name! The Lit. Bar located in the Bronx, takes your favorite cozy bookstore vibes and wine bar feels, and rolls them into one. Nöelle Santos, the owner of the store, has created an immersive literary experience, truly a great place to bring the love of reading back into your life.

Location: 131 Alexander Ave., Bronx, NY

Sister’s Uptown Bookstore



The essential phrase, “Knowledge is Key” is printed on the deep purple awning of this Upper West Side bookstore, a staple in the community for those willing to dig a little deeper. Family owned and operated by sisters, Janifer P. Wilson and Kori N. Wilson, Sister’s Bookstore is more than just an establishment, but a welcoming literary community for patrons to enrich themselves with titles detailing the highs, lows, and history of all things Black culture.

Location: 1942 Amsterdam Ave.

Grandma’s Place in Harlem

The love of reading starts young, so of course we’ve got something for your little ones! Somehow more inviting than it sounds, Grandma’s Place in Harlem is truly any kid’s dream, a boutique chock full of books and toys galore. Owned by Grandma Dawn, a retired educator, Grandma’s Place has tons of titles that provide excellent examples of cultural representation — truly a great place to visit for families.

Location: 84 W 120th St.

Cups and Books



Doubling as a retailer and a coffee shop, this Black-owned bookstore cafe is a neighborhood favorite for the people of Flatbush. Their inventory includes well known titles to foster a sense of familiarity and lesser known titles to provide an opportunity for cultural education. It’s a great spot to grab a coffee, pick out a book, and really get into the reading mood this spring!

Location: 2024 Bedford Ave.