Fugees Have Considered a Biopic, But Wyclef Jean Says Their Story is Ongoing

Wyclef Jean gave a few words on the future of The Fugees while at NBC Studios on Monday (July 17). While stopping for autographs and photo-ops with nearby fans, the 53-year-old was asked about fellow Fugees member Pras Michel, who was convicted in May for his alleged involvement in a foreign influence scheme. He now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Jean kept his response light on Michel’s outlook while behind bars. “He’s definitely in good spirits – one-hundred percent in good spirits,” he told TMZ.

TMZ went on to ask whether the group would pursue a biopic, which Jean revealed the hip-hop trio has already considered. “You know what’s crazy about The Fugees story? We would love to do a biopic but it’s still ongoing right now. There’s still so much to talk about,” he said.

The Fugees performed what could be their last show as a trio during Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic in June. As Ms. Lauryn Hill was originally tapped as the festival’s co-headliner, Jean and Michel joined her onstage to perform classics like “Ready or Not,” Killing Me Softly,” “Fu-Gee-La” and “How Many Mics.” The engagement was originally planned as a 25th-anniversary celebration of Hill’s 1998 solo debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The Fugees last released their sophomore album, The Score, in 1996. The album followed their 1994 breakout Blunted on Reality. In August, Jean will host the Caribbean Music Festival in Brooklyn. He last appeared on The Today Show to discuss The Fugees, his family and the CMA.