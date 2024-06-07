De La Soul Set to Release New Documentary 'Chapter 3'

De La Soul, the beloved hip-hop group that stuck to being themselves and became legends across the globe for it, are giving the world a peak into their creative process. Chapter 3, which goes live on YouTube (and on De La Soul’s Twitter, Facebook and website) from June 7 to June 14, is a documentary about De La Soul (the late Dave, Maceo and Posdunous) and Prince Paul, reconvening to remaster the group’s catalog for it’s 2023 release to streaming platforms. A special time on its own, due to all the magic this crew created, it’s also noteworthy because they hadn’t been in the studio, as a unit, for almost thirty years.

Starting on June 7, Chapter 3 will stream live in a different time zone, each day. Starting at 3pm local time, the schedule is as follows; June 7- Los Angeles, CA, June 8 - Sydney, Australia, June 9 - Chicago, IL, June 10 - London, U.K., June 11 - Paris, France, June 12 - Seoul, South Korea June 13 - São Paulo, Brazil and lastly, June 14 - New York, NY. On June 14, De La Soul will premiere the video for their classic song, “The Magic Number.” This video also marks the last time that De La Soul was in a video together, before Dave’s passing. Both “The Magic Number” video and Chapter 3 are in YouTube’s FIFTY DEEP Music Class of 2024, a program that offers grants and support to Black artists, producers and songwriters in hip-hop. Catch Chapter 3 on YouTube, starting June 7.

Live stream dates for the 'Chapter 3' documentary. Courtesy of De La Soul.



