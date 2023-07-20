Cypress Hill Brings Classic West Coast Hip-Hop to NPR's Tiny Desk

Cypress Hill brought their legendary West Coast rap status to NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts on Thursday (July 20). In time for the 30th anniversary of their sophomore album Black Sunday, group members B-Real, Sen Dog, and Eric Bobo brought the house down, performing “When the Sh** Goes Down,” “Hand on the Pump,” “How I Could Just Kill A Man,” “(Rap) Superstar,” and “Insane in the Brain.”

Backing the trio were DJ Lord and four instrumentalists including a keyboardist, trumpeter, and trombonist.

In related news, Sen Dog recently spoke on Black Sunday's impact in an interview with The Root , saying: “This record is so special because it’s the album that broke things wide open, not just for Cypress Hill, but for hip-hop as a whole. It was the record for people who loved hip-hop and also loved rock and metal. They were waiting for a record like that, and without even knowing it, we serviced both of those markets.”

Cypress Hill: Tiny Desk Concert www.youtube.com

The album, which dropped in July 1993, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and is also the first hip-hop album of that year to top the chart. Black Sunday has gone on to sell more than four million copies in the United States. The 30th anniversary deluxe edition features remixes of some of the group’s tracks.