Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Flaunt Their Curves In Second Collaboration “Bongos”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are back to show off their “Bongos.” After days of the two Grammy-winners teasing the new single, their latest collaboration after 2020’s “WAP,” “Bongos” released on Friday to massive hype.

To coincide with the song’s release, Cardi and Megan hosted a livestream conversation, where the two discussed “Bongos,” and Meg opened up about trusting the “I Like It” rapper.



“This space that I’m in mentally, I’m not foolin’ with too many people that don’t give me good vibes, good energy. I have creative boundaries,” Megan said. “And Cardi is somebody that I want in my space, in my energy, so it’s so easy to work with her because she got the vibe, she got the energy, I want her in my space.”





The three-time Grammy-winner continued, “She been nothing but real to me. The industry is so f*cked up, but this girl is probably the only girl who has been this consistent and this real and this… this just great of a person to me. So I just want to say, Cardi: I really love you so much and I really appreciate it. At a time you could have jumped ship, you never jumped the ship [laughs]! And you always been rocking with me and I’m just so appreciative.”

As “Bongos” seems to be Cardi’s latest single from her long-awaited sophomore album, it follows 2021’s “Up” and 2022’s “Hot S***,” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, both her last two singles as lead artist. In July, she collaborated with husband Offset on “Jealousy,” expected to appear on the latter’s sophomore solo studio album.

The Bronx native has also been on a run of remixes with GloRilla (“Tomorrow 2”), Latto (“Put It On da Floor Again”), and FendiDa Rappa (“Point Me 2”). Her debut, Invasion of Privacy, released in 2018 and won the Grammy for Best Rap Album the following year.

Megan, who’s eased back into the limelight following Tory Lanez’s conviction, released her sophomore album, Traumazine, last August. The Houston artist will make her theatrical debut in forthcoming A24 musical-comedy Dicks this month.



