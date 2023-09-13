Looks Like There Was No Backstage Drama Between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake

The Hotties can put their weapons down. During last night’s 2023 MTV VMAs, viewers saw what seemed to be a heated backstage exchange between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake, who reunited with former boy band NSYNC at the awards ceremony. Meg went on to clarify in a TikTok with Timberlake that she just talks with her hands.

A backstage source also cleared the air, saying that the conversation was merely Meg saying that their brief dialogue wasn’t a “proper” introduction. “He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper,” the source said, per Variety. “It was very cute.”





@theestallion I just talk with my hands lol 💁🏽‍♀️see ya next time @Justin Timberlake

Another source added, “Meg loves Justin. She was saying “No, no, no, we’ve never met before. It was their first time meeting and she was excited.”



Earlier in the evening, Meg and Cardi B performed their new collaboration “Bongos” for the first time. Timberlake was also spotted with NSYNC members JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick to present the Best Pop Award trophy to Taylor Swift. The Nights artist expressed her excitement for the reunion, asking, “Are you guys gonna do something? I need to know what it is!”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "Bongos" | 2023 VMAs www.youtube.com

*NSYNC Presents Taylor Swift w/ Best Pop Award | 2023 VMAs www.youtube.com

NSYNC is rumored to have recorded a new song for the forthcoming Trolls Band Together animated film, which releases in November. The storyline is said to also have a boy band premise. NSYNC’s fourth and currently final album, Celebrity, was released in 2001.

