Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Mental Health In New ‘Seize the Awkward’ Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion puts her vulnerability to good use in a new campaign with mental health initiative Seize the Awkward. Encouraging young adults to “check in on their strong friends” and prioritizing their mental wellness, the three-time Grammy-winner opened up about the pressure she faces to put on a “strong” front.

“I’ve always been told I gotta be strong. Thick-skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails,” she says in the PSA for the campaign. “But to be everything for everybody — it wears on you. ‘Black don’t crack,’ they say. But it can. I can. We all can.”

She continued, “Y’all, it’s okay to not be okay. Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole.

Also having her own website with resources, named after a lyric from her Traumazine track “Anxiety,” Megan’s Seize the Awkward campaign comes nearly two months after Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years for shooting her.

“I’m proud to team up with Seize the Awkward and use my platform to help normalize conversations around mental health,” Megan said in a press release. “It’s important that we regularly check in on our friends and family and make sure to show empathy, encouragement, and love when they’re struggling. A strong support system can make a powerful difference in someone’s life.”

Megan gave a final revelation on the shooting with Elle in August, reclaiming her power despite an onslaught of harassment from Lanez, online trolls and bloggers

.